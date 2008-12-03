Creepy Ask.com Commercials Not Helping (IACI)

Ask.com’s latest TV commercials — weird people hanging limply on other people as they ask questions — haven’t won many fans. And they haven’t helped IAC’s (IACI) search engine’s market share, which is down almost one-third year-over-year.



Below, we’ve embedded one of Ask’s more recent spots, where a dead-looking woman drapes herself over a young lad. A similarly creepy ad, featuring a dead-looking guy, aired this past weekend, drawing jeers on Twitter:

“Ask.com, please revamp your ad campaign before my nausea and repulsion cause me to do something rash to my TV. Ugh.”

“…seriously, why are the Ask.com TV commercials … so….. bad…….???”

The ads would be fine, of course, if they were helping Ask.com’s business. But according to Hitwise, they’re not: Ask.com garnered 3.15% of U.S. Web searches during the week ending Nov. 29, down from 3.61% of searches a month ago and 4.52% of searches a year ago. (That’s a 30% market share drop in a year.)

Usual disclaimers apply: This is just one metric from one source. (We’ll keep an eye out for comScore’s November search stats.) But it’s not good news for Ask.com.

