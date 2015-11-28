'Creed' is rising at the box office, expected to take $42 million in opening week

“Creed” is rising as a strong competitor after raking in $6.45 million on Thursday, a 7% increase from Wednesday.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, “Creed” came in third at the box office, following behind “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2” and Pixar’s “The Good Dinosaur,” as Deadline reports. It’s rare to see a film’s box-office haul rise from its opening day before the holiday, as with “Creed.”

The film is an extension of the “Rocky” franchise, featuring Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, and Syllvester Stallone reprising his role as Rocky Balboa.

Since its November 25 release, the film has earned $12.4 million.

The film has received near-universal critical praise, currently holding a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and as we’ve said, it’s a strong contender for the Oscars.

“Creed” is projected to make around $42 million in its first five days, a big win for its $37 million budget.

