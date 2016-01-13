'Creed' director will helm Marvel's 'Black Panther' movie about the first black superhero

Marvel has officially confirmed Ryan Coogler of “Creed” as the director for the upcoming “Black Panther” film.

This marks the 29-year-old director’s third feature film.

He wrote and directed his first, “Fruitvale Station,” in 2013. It won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature in 2014.

His most recent film, “Creed,” is the critically acclaimed latest entry in the “Rocky” franchise and could nab him Oscar nominations later this week. Sylvester Stallone won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his reprisal of Rocky Balboa in the film.

“We are fortunate to have such an esteemed filmmaker join the Marvel family,” producer Kevin Feige said in a statement. “The talents Ryan showcased in his first two films easily made him our top choice to direct ‘Black Panther.’ Many fans have waited a long time to see Black Panther in his own film, and with Ryan we know we’ve found the perfect director to bring T’Challa’s story to life.”

Based on the Marvel comics, the film will explore how T’Challa, prince of Wakanda, becomes Black Panther following his father’s death. The character, created by Stan Lee, is the first black superhero in comic books.

Viewers will first catch a glimpse of Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, in “Captain America: Civil War,” which will premiere May 6.

“Black Panther” is slated to hit theatres February 16, 2018.

