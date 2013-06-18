Credit Union Australia's CEO Is A Huge Apple Fan

Credit Union Australia boss Chris Whitehead hasn’t quite forgotten his roots in the technology industry, telling the AFR that he now lives “fully integrated Apple life” with an iPhone, iPad and MacBook Air.

According to David Ramli of the Fin, Whitehead uses Skype to talk to his daughter in China, Facetime to stay in touch with his parents in the UK, and a corporate telepresence system for virtual meetings with co-workers.

“I like the fact that I can have a quick exchange with my CFO on a Saturday afternoon if an idea has just occurred,” Whitehead told the Fin.

Whitehead made the jump from chief information officer to chief executive of retail banking at BankWest in 2001.

