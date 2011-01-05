Credit Suisse's Fabulous Presentation On What China Will Look Like In 2015

Gregory White
The China story continues to be the most exciting for global investors, undeterred by its inflation problems and the threat of a hard landing from government tightening measures.Those short term worries shouldn’t matter if you’re a long-term China investor, and the opportunities are broad, according to Credit Suisse’s report on China in 2015.

They detail the sectors that are most likely to benefit from the country’s consumer revolution. But also have a dig at what’s going to slow down, notably some of the infrastructure investment that has dominated headlines in recent years.

Their macro story is clear: China is now a rising consumer titan, and investors need to take note.

The days of a pure export-driven economy are gone for good

It's all about the consumer

Menial labour is not an infinite resource. The supply is shrinking.

And guess what, spending on social goods will rise, and could even cause budget strains

Of course, electricity consumption will go through the roof.

But it's not all about coal. Look for an emphasis on gas.

China still has a ways before catching up to the US in oil demand.

Of course China is urbanizing, FAST.

But by 2020, that will begin to slow.

In terms of infrastructure, watch growth of the country's subways.

Highway investment will slow down.

Car sales growth is going to stabilise soon.

Key Winners: Dongfeng Motors (0489.HK), Nissan (NSANY)

Air travel is really set to accelerate

Key Winners: Air China (0753.HK), British Airways (BAY.L), United Continental Airlines (UAUA)

China's consumer is now replacing CRT TV's with LCDs, and that will continue. China will be the largest LCD TV market in the world by 2013.

Key Winners: Skyworth (0751.HK)

Personal Computers: Both business and consumer spending will drive PC purchases.

Key Winners: Lenovo (LVNGY.PINK), Acer (2353.TPE)

Smartphones: Potential for growth, particularly for HTC and Samsung.

Key Winners: HTC (2498.TW), Samsung (SMSN.LON)

E-Commerce: China's e-commerce market will surge through 2015, due to greater selection and more consumers being able to access the market.

Key Winners: Taobao, Alibaba (1688.HK), Baidu (BIDU)

Tobacco: Huge, growing market in China, also key to government tax revenues.

Key Winners: China's government controls the industry, but proxy plays include packaging play AMVIG (2300.HK), backed by Amcor (AMC.AX).

Healthcare pending will soar as social spending rises in China.

Key Winner: Sinopharm (1099.HK)

Other key corporate winners.

