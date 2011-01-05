Credit Suisse's Fabulous Presentation On What China Will Look Like In 2015

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr

The China story continues to be the most exciting for global investors, undeterred by its inflation problems and the threat of a hard landing from government tightening measures.Those short term worries shouldn’t matter if you’re a long-term China investor, and the opportunities are broad, according to Credit Suisse’s report on China in 2015.



They detail the sectors that are most likely to benefit from the country’s consumer revolution. But also have a dig at what’s going to slow down, notably some of the infrastructure investment that has dominated headlines in recent years.

Their macro story is clear: China is now a rising consumer titan, and investors need to take note.

