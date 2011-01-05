Credit Suisse's Fabulous Presentation On What China Will Look Like In 2015

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr
The China story continues to be the most exciting for global investors, undeterred by its inflation problems and the threat of a hard landing from government tightening measures.Those short term worries shouldn’t matter if you’re a long-term China investor, and the opportunities are broad, according to Credit Suisse’s report on China in 2015.
They detail the sectors that are most likely to benefit from the country’s consumer revolution. But also have a dig at what’s going to slow down, notably some of the infrastructure investment that has dominated headlines in recent years.
Their macro story is clear: China is now a rising consumer titan, and investors need to take note.
Source: Credit Suisse
Key Winners: Dongfeng Motors (0489.HK), Nissan (NSANY)
Key Winners: Air China (0753.HK), British Airways (BAY.L), United Continental Airlines (UAUA)
China's consumer is now replacing CRT TV's with LCDs, and that will continue. China will be the largest LCD TV market in the world by 2013.
Key Winners: Skyworth (0751.HK)
Key Winners: Lenovo (LVNGY.PINK), Acer (2353.TPE)
Key Winners: HTC (2498.TW), Samsung (SMSN.LON)
E-Commerce: China's e-commerce market will surge through 2015, due to greater selection and more consumers being able to access the market.
Key Winners: Taobao, Alibaba (1688.HK), Baidu (BIDU)
Key Winners: China's government controls the industry, but proxy plays include packaging play AMVIG (2300.HK), backed by Amcor (AMC.AX).
Key Winner: Sinopharm (1099.HK)
