Here's Where The World's Richest 0.00001% Live

The new Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report says that there are 84,500 members of the “ultra high net worth” elite this year, defined as those with a net worth of over $50 million.



To put that in perspective, that’s the global 0.00001% — and many of them live in one country.

