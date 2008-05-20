Reliant (RRI), et al: CS Upgrades Energy Companies

Credit Suisse upgraded 4 energy companies citing rising energy prices:
- Reliant Energy (RRI) upgraded from Neutral to OUTPERFORM (target $31).
- Public Service (PEG) upgraded from Neutral to OUTPERFORM (based on earnings growth through utility investment, valuation, upside from U.S. CO2 policy; target $51).
- FirstEnergy (FE) upgraded from Neutral to OUTPERFORM (potential upside from an Ohio resolution; target $88).
- Exelon (EXC) upgraded from Neutral to OUTPERFORM (target $95).
Deutsche Bank upgraded Exelon (EXC) from Hold to BUY (target to $102 from $94).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.