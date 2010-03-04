Credit Suisse: UK Is The Winner For G7 Country Most Likely To Be In A Funding Crisis

Credit Suisse says Britain is the country most likely to experience a funding crisis this year in the G7, according to FT Alphaville.



The report highlights problems across developed nations and the usual debt perpetrators are there, including Greece, Ireland, and Spain, who all fall in front of the UK.

But the UK comes next, and FT Alphaville points out that Credit Suisse sees the British situation as particularly dangerous. From a hung parliament to high inflation, a series of problems are facing the UK which will make financing their debt difficult.

This might contribute to downward speculation on the Pound, but there have yet to be signs of that this morning.

