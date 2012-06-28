Credit Suisse Presents: The 25 Best Stocks In America

Photo: Getty Images
In a new note to clients, Credit Suisse’s equity research team compiled a list of the top stock picks from the firm’s 50+ equity analysts.This generated 155 stocks offering significant value.
We flipped through the list and pulled the 25 stocks with the best return opportunity.
The stocks comes from a wide range of industries and offer returns of up to 109 per cent.
Ticker: MCK
Industry: Health Care Distribution & IT
Price Target: $105
Price-to-earnings: 15.5x
More aggressive capital deployment and generics put MCK in position to rise, especially with the reasonably low bar they have set with fiscal 2013 guidance.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: DHI
Industry: Homebuilding & Building Products
Price Target: $19.50
Price-to-earnings: 35.1x
DR Horton is a key beneficiary of an improving housing market. The focus on entry-level customers helps sales for those who want to avoid rapidly rising rents.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: ALL
Industry: P&C Insurance
Price Target: $33.66
Price-to-earnings: 18.4x
The potential for profit improvement from homeonwers' insurance is underappreciated. With an expected rise of 6-9 per cent through 2013, Allstate is in a very good position.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: EPD
Industry: MLPs
Price Target: $59
Price-to-earnings: 18.5x
EPD is the largest energy MLP with access to the most prolific natural gas, NGL, and crude oil plays in the U.S.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: UNH
Industry: Managed Care
Price Target: $73
Price-to-earnings: 12.2x
United Health's diversified specialty businesses offer investors a higher potential return. They have the best positioned large cap managed care plan and best growth prospects.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: SBUX
Industry: Restaurants
Price Target: $53.96
Price-to-earnings: 31.7x
Starbucks can leverage its loyal customer base to capital beyond stores such as K-cups and other items. The company is expected to spend on initiatives for more consumer products.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: M
Industry: Retail, Broadlines
Price Target: $67
Price-to-earnings: 11.3x
Macy's is in a strong position to benefit from its competitor's miscues. Macy's continues to rely heavily on footwear, accessories, and beauty, and maintains disciplined financial management.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: DPM
Industry: MLPs
Price Target: $49
Price-to-earnings: 44.1x
DCP will acquire $3 billion of assets from sponsor, and along with additional organic growth it will create an integrated platform and drive distribution growth.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: STJ
Industry: Medical Devices
Price Target: $49
Price-to-earnings: 10.7x
St. Jude has the best top line in large cap cardio. Credit Suisse expects the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) market to surprise to the upside, which consists of roughly 20 per cent of St. Jude's sales.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: VFC
Industry: Apparel and Footwear
Price Target: $182
Price-to-earnings: 16.7
VF Corp has a compelling combination of 15 per cent earnings growth and multiple rerating (a change in the price-to-earnings ratio).
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: RF
Industry: Regional Banks
Price Target: $8.5
Price-to-earnings: 42.4x
Regions Financial is expected to expand its net interest margin and inflection to positive loan growth due to the TARP repayment and sale of a portion of its business.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: CYT
Industry: Chemicals
Price Target: $75
Price-to-earnings: 13.5x
Selling Coating Resins could garner $1b of proceeds, and Credit Suisse believes the multiple deserves a re-rating as returns, margins, and growth will be significantly better.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: PENN
Industry: Gaming and Lodging
Price Target: $60
Price-to-earnings: 18.6x
Penn National has a growth pipeline with flexibility as well as best-in-class management and a proven acquisition platform.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: WPI
Industry: Specialty Pharmaceuticals
Price Target: $98
Price-to-earnings: 24.6x
Watson has strong strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition of Acavis, as well as best-in-class growth.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: MPC
Industry: Integrated Oil and Refining
Price Target: $60
Price-to-earnings: 6.1x
Credit Suisse believes MPC is oversold due to rising earnings, attractive cash flows, and a positive existing shareholder focus.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: AFL
Industry: Life Insurance
Price Target: $57
Price-to-earnings: 6.3x
The derisking process is substantially completed, making the concerns of European exposure overblown. Margin concerns have been alleviated and share repurchases are set to begin in 2013.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: OI
Industry: Paper and Packaging
Price Target: $29
Price-to-earnings: 7.0X
Owens' valuation is overly pessimistic, which allows Owens to have a compelling risk-to-reward ratio. OI should realise solid operating leverage as markets recover in 2013.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: APA
Industry: Oil and Gas E&P
Price Target: $135
Price-to-earnings: 6.8x
Apache has a low expectation due to its geopolitical concerns. With incremental growth, these concerns should fade away making Apache a solid opportunity.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: APO
Industry: Brokers and Exchanges
Price Target: $21
Price-to-earnings: NM
Credit Suisse believes Apollo is an attractive means of gaining exposure to secular growth in alternative investments. Investors are under appreciating the company's ability to harvest gains and return cash to shareholders.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: ENOC
Industry: Clean Energy
Price Target: $11
Price-to-earnings: NM
ENOC is trading at 1.4x 2013 EBITDA with operating leverage potential, revenue visibility, and not many capital needs.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: FCX
Industry: Metals and Mining
Price Target: $55
Price-to-earnings: 7.4x
Project pipeline will drive 25 per cent volume growth over the next five years. FCX has a high correlation with copper prices and is already pricing in lower copper.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: GLF
Industry: Shipping, Oil, and Gas Equipment
Price Target: $55
Price-to-earnings: 16.7x
Lower oil prices have not slowed the demand for offshore supply boats. The risk is skewed toward the upside.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: HMA
Industry: Health Care Facilities
Price Target: $12
Price-to-earnings: 8.5x
HMA is the fastest growing hospital compared to its competitors, should see accelerated growth from recent deals, and is trading at depressed valuation from overblown news events.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: C
Industry: Multi-line Banks
Price Target: $48
Price-to-earnings: 5.1x
Risk has been materially reduced, the balance sheet has been strengthened and profitability has been improving. This creates a compelling risk against reward play.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: ROSE
Industry: Small-cap E&P
Price Target: $70
Price-to-earnings: 15.8x
Rosetta has increased drilling inventory to almost 500 locations, and Eagle Ford represents one of the best rate-of-return plays among US onshore.
Source: Credit Suisse
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.