Credit Suisse Presents: The 25 Best Stocks In America

In a new note to clients, Credit Suisse’s equity research team compiled a list of the top stock picks from the firm’s 50+ equity analysts.This generated 155 stocks offering significant value.



We flipped through the list and pulled the 25 stocks with the best return opportunity.

The stocks comes from a wide range of industries and offer returns of up to 109 per cent.

McKesson: 14% Potential Return Ticker: MCK Industry: Health Care Distribution & IT Price Target: $105 Price-to-earnings: 15.5x More aggressive capital deployment and generics put MCK in position to rise, especially with the reasonably low bar they have set with fiscal 2013 guidance. Source: Credit Suisse DR Horton: 16% Potential Return Ticker: DHI Industry: Homebuilding & Building Products Price Target: $19.50 Price-to-earnings: 35.1x DR Horton is a key beneficiary of an improving housing market. The focus on entry-level customers helps sales for those who want to avoid rapidly rising rents. Source: Credit Suisse Allstate: 16% Potential Return Ticker: ALL Industry: P&C Insurance Price Target: $33.66 Price-to-earnings: 18.4x The potential for profit improvement from homeonwers' insurance is underappreciated. With an expected rise of 6-9 per cent through 2013, Allstate is in a very good position. Source: Credit Suisse Enterprise Products: 21% Potential Return Ticker: EPD Industry: MLPs Price Target: $59 Price-to-earnings: 18.5x EPD is the largest energy MLP with access to the most prolific natural gas, NGL, and crude oil plays in the U.S. Source: Credit Suisse United Health: 24% Potential Return Ticker: UNH Industry: Managed Care Price Target: $73 Price-to-earnings: 12.2x United Health's diversified specialty businesses offer investors a higher potential return. They have the best positioned large cap managed care plan and best growth prospects. Source: Credit Suisse Starbucks: 24% Potential Return Ticker: SBUX Industry: Restaurants Price Target: $53.96 Price-to-earnings: 31.7x Starbucks can leverage its loyal customer base to capital beyond stores such as K-cups and other items. The company is expected to spend on initiatives for more consumer products. Source: Credit Suisse Macy's: 26% Potential Return Ticker: M Industry: Retail, Broadlines Price Target: $67 Price-to-earnings: 11.3x Macy's is in a strong position to benefit from its competitor's miscues. Macy's continues to rely heavily on footwear, accessories, and beauty, and maintains disciplined financial management. Source: Credit Suisse DCP Midstream: 28% Potential Return Ticker: DPM Industry: MLPs Price Target: $49 Price-to-earnings: 44.1x DCP will acquire $3 billion of assets from sponsor, and along with additional organic growth it will create an integrated platform and drive distribution growth. Source: Credit Suisse St. Jude Medical: 30% Ticker: STJ Industry: Medical Devices Price Target: $49 Price-to-earnings: 10.7x St. Jude has the best top line in large cap cardio. Credit Suisse expects the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) market to surprise to the upside, which consists of roughly 20 per cent of St. Jude's sales. Source: Credit Suisse VF Corporation: 31% Potential Return Ticker: VFC Industry: Apparel and Footwear Price Target: $182 Price-to-earnings: 16.7 VF Corp has a compelling combination of 15 per cent earnings growth and multiple rerating (a change in the price-to-earnings ratio). Source: Credit Suisse Regions Financial: 34% Potential Return Ticker: RF Industry: Regional Banks Price Target: $8.5 Price-to-earnings: 42.4x Regions Financial is expected to expand its net interest margin and inflection to positive loan growth due to the TARP repayment and sale of a portion of its business. Source: Credit Suisse Cytec: 34% Potential Return Ticker: CYT Industry: Chemicals Price Target: $75 Price-to-earnings: 13.5x Selling Coating Resins could garner $1b of proceeds, and Credit Suisse believes the multiple deserves a re-rating as returns, margins, and growth will be significantly better. Source: Credit Suisse Penn National: 35% Potential Return Ticker: PENN Industry: Gaming and Lodging Price Target: $60 Price-to-earnings: 18.6x Penn National has a growth pipeline with flexibility as well as best-in-class management and a proven acquisition platform. Source: Credit Suisse Watson Pharmaceuticals: 38% Potential Return Ticker: WPI Industry: Specialty Pharmaceuticals Price Target: $98 Price-to-earnings: 24.6x Watson has strong strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition of Acavis, as well as best-in-class growth. Source: Credit Suisse Marathon: 41% Potential Return Ticker: MPC Industry: Integrated Oil and Refining Price Target: $60 Price-to-earnings: 6.1x Credit Suisse believes MPC is oversold due to rising earnings, attractive cash flows, and a positive existing shareholder focus. Source: Credit Suisse AFLAC: 42% Potential Return Ticker: AFL Industry: Life Insurance Price Target: $57 Price-to-earnings: 6.3x The derisking process is substantially completed, making the concerns of European exposure overblown. Margin concerns have been alleviated and share repurchases are set to begin in 2013. Source: Credit Suisse Owens Illinois: 59% Potential Return Ticker: OI Industry: Paper and Packaging Price Target: $29 Price-to-earnings: 7.0X Owens' valuation is overly pessimistic, which allows Owens to have a compelling risk-to-reward ratio. OI should realise solid operating leverage as markets recover in 2013. Source: Credit Suisse Apache: 64% Potential Return Ticker: APA Industry: Oil and Gas E&P Price Target: $135 Price-to-earnings: 6.8x Apache has a low expectation due to its geopolitical concerns. With incremental growth, these concerns should fade away making Apache a solid opportunity. Source: Credit Suisse Apollo Global Management: Potential Return 66% Ticker: APO Industry: Brokers and Exchanges Price Target: $21 Price-to-earnings: NM Credit Suisse believes Apollo is an attractive means of gaining exposure to secular growth in alternative investments. Investors are under appreciating the company's ability to harvest gains and return cash to shareholders. Source: Credit Suisse EnerNOC: 68% Potential Return Ticker: ENOC Industry: Clean Energy Price Target: $11 Price-to-earnings: NM ENOC is trading at 1.4x 2013 EBITDA with operating leverage potential, revenue visibility, and not many capital needs. Source: Credit Suisse Freeport-McMoRan: 74% Potential Return Ticker: FCX Industry: Metals and Mining Price Target: $55 Price-to-earnings: 7.4x Project pipeline will drive 25 per cent volume growth over the next five years. FCX has a high correlation with copper prices and is already pricing in lower copper. Source: Credit Suisse GulfMark Offshore: 78% Potential Return Ticker: GLF Industry: Shipping, Oil, and Gas Equipment Price Target: $55 Price-to-earnings: 16.7x Lower oil prices have not slowed the demand for offshore supply boats. The risk is skewed toward the upside. Source: Credit Suisse Health Management: 79% Potential Return Ticker: HMA Industry: Health Care Facilities Price Target: $12 Price-to-earnings: 8.5x HMA is the fastest growing hospital compared to its competitors, should see accelerated growth from recent deals, and is trading at depressed valuation from overblown news events. Source: Credit Suisse Citigroup: 80% Potential Return Ticker: C Industry: Multi-line Banks Price Target: $48 Price-to-earnings: 5.1x Risk has been materially reduced, the balance sheet has been strengthened and profitability has been improving. This creates a compelling risk against reward play. Source: Credit Suisse Rosetta Resources: 109% Potential Return Ticker: ROSE Industry: Small-cap E&P Price Target: $70 Price-to-earnings: 15.8x Rosetta has increased drilling inventory to almost 500 locations, and Eagle Ford represents one of the best rate-of-return plays among US onshore. Source: Credit Suisse

