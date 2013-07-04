Credit Suisse Thinks The Australian Dollar Could Go To 75 Cents Within 12 Months

According to Bloomberg, Credit Suisse has made a big call on the Australian dollar, predicting it could go as low as 75 cents against the USD within a year.

That would be the lowest level since May 2009.

The bank also thinks the AUD — which is now hovering at around 91 US cents — could go as low as 87 cents within three months.

“Our feeling remains that either the dollar will continue to fall naturally, or the RBA will need to give it another push with a further interest rate cut,” Credit Suisse strategists wrote in an e-mailed note to clients yesterday, according to Bloomberg News.

