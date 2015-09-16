Credit Suisse: The winners and losers under a Malcolm Turnbull government

Malcolm Turnbull is sworn in by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove as Australia’s 29th prime ,inister. Lukas Coch – Pool/Getty Images

The equity analysts at Credit Suisse see the new government led by Malcolm Turnbull as a positive for the economy and generally good for local stocks.

“We believe the new leadership will be more willing to embrace counter-cyclical policy and reduce the risk of an economic recession,” write Hasan Tevfik and Damien Boey in a note to clients.

They say Turnbull has a background of economic liberalism and has highlighted the significant economic reform achieved in New Zealand.

“We believe the reform agenda in Australia will accelerate under his leadership which should be positive for equities as an asset class,” the analysts say.

Tevfik and Boey have drawn up a list of companies which could be impacted, both positively and negatively, from potential reform measures by Turnbull:

“Perhaps, the most likely are the media ownership rules,” the analysts write. Removing the TV audience rule would allow a metro network to merge with regional affiliates. This could see Nine Entertainment become a beneficiary.

“Scaling back of negative gearing, depending on how it is done, could have obvious implications for housing-related stocks,” Credit Suisse says.

“The potential for GST to rise would be a headwind for consumption, all other things equal. Meanwhile, the current review into interactive gambling could result in a more competitive, but bigger, online gambling market.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.