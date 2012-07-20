CREDIT SUISSE: Here Are Our 27 Hottest Stock Picks In America

Ben Duronio
flamed flamethrower

Photo: AP

In a new note to clients, Credit Suisse’s equity research team compiled a list of the top stock picks from the firm’s 50+ equity analysts.This generated 151 stocks offering significant value.

We flipped through the list and pulled the stocks offering returns of 50 per cent or more.

There were 27 such stocks, and they cover a wide range of industries and offer returns of up to 221 per cent.

GulfMark Offshore: 50% potential return

Ticker: GLF

Target price: $55

P/E: 19.4x

Market cap: $1B

Industry: Shipping/oil and gas equipment and services

Source: Credit Suisse

Freeport-McMoRan: 51% potential return

Ticker: FCX

Target price: $50

P/E: 7.6x

Market cap: $31.1B

Industry: Metals and mining

Source: Credit Suisse

Heckman: 52% potential return

Ticker: HEK

Target price: $5

P/E: 44.3x

Market cap: $0.5B

Industry: Environmental services

Source: Credit Suisse

Owens Illinois: 53% potential return

Ticker: OI

Target price: $29

P/E: 7.2x

Market cap: $3.1B

Industry: Paper and packaging

Source: Credit Suisse

Apollo Global Management: 53% potential return

Ticker: APO

Target price: $55

P/E: 19.4x

Market cap: $1B

Industry: Brokers, exchanges, and trust banks

Source: Credit Suisse

Fluor: 53% potential return

Ticker: FLR

Target price: $75

P/E: 13.4x

Market cap: $8B

Industry: Engineering and construction

Source: Credit Suisse

NXP Semi: 53% potential return

Ticker: NXPI

Target price: $33

P/E: NM

Market cap: $5B

Industry: Semiconductors

Source: Credit Suisse

Tenneco: 53% potential return

Ticker: 10

Target price: $43

P/E: 10.2x

Market cap: $1.6B

Industry: Auto and auto parts

Source: Credit Suisse

Rush Enterprises: 53% potential return

Ticker: RUSHA

Target price: $23

P/E: 9.1x

Market cap: $0.5B

Industry: Small-cap industrials

Source: Credit Suisse

Health Management: 56% potential return

Ticker: HMA

Target price: $55

P/E: 19.4x

Market cap: $1B

Industry: Health care facilities and services

Source: Credit Suisse

EnerNOC: 59% potential return

Ticker: ENOC

Target price: $11

P/E: NM

Market cap: $0.2B

Industry: Clean Energy

Source: Credit Suisse

Hartford Financial: 60% potential return

Ticker: HIG

Target price: $27

P/E: 8.2x

Market cap: $7.3B

Industry: Life insurance

Source: Credit Suisse

Sprint: 62% potential return

Ticker: S

Target price: $6

P/E: NM

Market cap: $10.4B

Industry: Telecom services

Source: Credit Suisse

Broadcom: 63% potential return

Ticker: BRCM

Target price: $50

P/E: 18.8x

Market cap: $17B

Industry: Semiconductors

Source: Credit Suisse

Humana: 64% potential return

Ticker: HUM

Target price: $120

P/E: 8.3x

Market cap: $12.2B

Industry: Managed care

Source: Credit Suisse

McDermott: 65% potential return

Ticker: MDR

Target price: $20

P/E: 19.6x

Market cap: $2.7B

Industry: Engineering and construction

Source: Credit Suisse

Petroleum Develop: 71% potential return

Ticker: PETD

Target price: $46

P/E: NM

Market cap: $0.8B

Industry: Small-cap oil and gas

Source: Credit Suisse

Weight Watchers: 72% potential return

Ticker: WTW

Target price: $87

P/E: 13.3x

Market cap: $2.8B

Industry: Managed care

Source: Credit Suisse

CIENA: 74% potential return

Ticker: CIEN

Target price: $25

P/E: NM

Market cap: $1.4B

Industry: Data networking and wireline equipment

Source: Credit Suisse

Citigroup: 76% potential return

Ticker: C

Target price: $48

P/E: 6.1x

Market cap: $78.6B

Industry: Multi-line banks/consumer finance

Source: Credit Suisse

Terex: 84% potential return

Ticker: TEX

Target price: $30

P/E: 19.4x

Market cap: $1B

Industry: Machinery

Source: Credit Suisse

Morgan Stanley: 86% potential return

Ticker: MS

Target price: $26

P/E: 12.8x

Market cap: $28.2B

Industry: Brokers, exchanges, and trust banks

Source: Credit Suisse

United Rentals: 89% potential return

Ticker: URI

Target price: $58

P/E: 13.7x

Market cap: $3.2B

Industry: Small-cap industrials

Source: Credit Suisse

TRW Automotive: 90% potential return

Ticker: TRW

Target price: $69

P/E: 5.2x

Market cap: $4.3B

Industry: Auto and auto parts

Source: Credit Suisse

Acme Packet: 108% potential return

Ticker: APKT

Target price: $36

P/E: 35.1x

Market cap: $1.1B

Industry: Data networking and wireline equipment

Source: Credit Suisse

Fusion-io: 159% potential return

Ticker: FIO

Target price: $50

P/E: NM

Market cap: $1.7B

Industry: IT hardware/telecom equipment

Source: Credit Suisse

KiOR: 221% potential return

Ticker: KIOR

Target price: $25

P/E: NM

Market cap: $0.8B

Industry: Clean Energy

Source: Credit Suisse

Investing in America

Don't Miss The 25 Companies Investing The Most Into America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.