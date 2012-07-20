CREDIT SUISSE: Here Are Our 27 Hottest Stock Picks In America

Photo: AP
In a new note to clients, Credit Suisse’s equity research team compiled a list of the top stock picks from the firm’s 50+ equity analysts.This generated 151 stocks offering significant value.
We flipped through the list and pulled the stocks offering returns of 50 per cent or more.
There were 27 such stocks, and they cover a wide range of industries and offer returns of up to 221 per cent.
Ticker: GLF
Target price: $55
P/E: 19.4x
Market cap: $1B
Industry: Shipping/oil and gas equipment and services
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: FCX
Target price: $50
P/E: 7.6x
Market cap: $31.1B
Industry: Metals and mining
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: HEK
Target price: $5
P/E: 44.3x
Market cap: $0.5B
Industry: Environmental services
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: OI
Target price: $29
P/E: 7.2x
Market cap: $3.1B
Industry: Paper and packaging
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: APO
Target price: $55
P/E: 19.4x
Market cap: $1B
Industry: Brokers, exchanges, and trust banks
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: FLR
Target price: $75
P/E: 13.4x
Market cap: $8B
Industry: Engineering and construction
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: NXPI
Target price: $33
P/E: NM
Market cap: $5B
Industry: Semiconductors
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: 10
Target price: $43
P/E: 10.2x
Market cap: $1.6B
Industry: Auto and auto parts
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: RUSHA
Target price: $23
P/E: 9.1x
Market cap: $0.5B
Industry: Small-cap industrials
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: HMA
Target price: $55
P/E: 19.4x
Market cap: $1B
Industry: Health care facilities and services
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: ENOC
Target price: $11
P/E: NM
Market cap: $0.2B
Industry: Clean Energy
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: HIG
Target price: $27
P/E: 8.2x
Market cap: $7.3B
Industry: Life insurance
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: S
Target price: $6
P/E: NM
Market cap: $10.4B
Industry: Telecom services
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: BRCM
Target price: $50
P/E: 18.8x
Market cap: $17B
Industry: Semiconductors
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: HUM
Target price: $120
P/E: 8.3x
Market cap: $12.2B
Industry: Managed care
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: MDR
Target price: $20
P/E: 19.6x
Market cap: $2.7B
Industry: Engineering and construction
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: PETD
Target price: $46
P/E: NM
Market cap: $0.8B
Industry: Small-cap oil and gas
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: WTW
Target price: $87
P/E: 13.3x
Market cap: $2.8B
Industry: Managed care
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: CIEN
Target price: $25
P/E: NM
Market cap: $1.4B
Industry: Data networking and wireline equipment
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: C
Target price: $48
P/E: 6.1x
Market cap: $78.6B
Industry: Multi-line banks/consumer finance
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: TEX
Target price: $30
P/E: 19.4x
Market cap: $1B
Industry: Machinery
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: MS
Target price: $26
P/E: 12.8x
Market cap: $28.2B
Industry: Brokers, exchanges, and trust banks
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: URI
Target price: $58
P/E: 13.7x
Market cap: $3.2B
Industry: Small-cap industrials
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: TRW
Target price: $69
P/E: 5.2x
Market cap: $4.3B
Industry: Auto and auto parts
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: APKT
Target price: $36
P/E: 35.1x
Market cap: $1.1B
Industry: Data networking and wireline equipment
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: FIO
Target price: $50
P/E: NM
Market cap: $1.7B
Industry: IT hardware/telecom equipment
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: KIOR
Target price: $25
P/E: NM
Market cap: $0.8B
Industry: Clean Energy
Source: Credit Suisse
