Incredible Presentation From Wall Street Bank Shows How Sugar Is Destroying The World

A new study from Wall Street bank Credit Suisse exposes the “dietary impact of ‘sugar and sweeteners’ and their role in the ongoing health debate surrounding obesity and diabetes.”
The accompanying video — “Sugar: Sweet With a Bitter Aftertaste” — visualizes the sorry state of sugar consumption.
The harrowing effect of sugar consumption on American waistlines isn’t necessarily new news, but Credit Suisse does an excellent job of breaking down just how out of control it has gotten (especially in the US, where they had to literally adjust the y-axis of one of their charts so that US soda consumption could be mapped).
We grabbed some screenshots from Credit Suisse’s video to break it down.
Costs to the global health care system: $US470 billion, representing over 10% of all health care costs.
By 2020, the number of people affected could be more like 500 million, with costs at $US700 billion.
Sugar consumption started to change in the 1970s and '80s, when health concerns centered around rising heart conditions.
Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Australia are close behind the US, with an average of 35-38 teaspoons per person per day.
Type 2 Diabetes is linked with full-calorie sodas. Just one can of soda is about 8 teaspoons of sugar.
We digest soda quickly and easily without feeling full. Of course, genetics also has to do with how each person interacts with sugar.
Governments can't ignore the socioeconomic impact of sugar consumption. Credit Suisse believes taxation is an option to fund growing health costs and reducing sugar intake.
As Big Tobacco learned, taxation is effective. And as the sugar epidemic becomes more visible, you may even see something like this down the road.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.