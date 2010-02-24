Credit Suisse Sending Lucky Team Of 11+ Off To Get Tan In Florida

Spring break

Photo: AP

The best manager in the world is bringing his 10 direct reports and his group’s admins down to Florida for a week.The guy works for Credit Suisse, who will be comping the trip, according to a source.



Obviously if it’s on the company’s dime, the trip is work-related, but is work in the sun on the beach really work?

No wonder an entire team quit Goldman to work for Credit Suisse.

No bailout, tens of millions of extra dollars and possible trips to Florida?

Credit Suisse is the place to be right now.

(We sent an email to Credit Suisse’s PR asking what the trip’s objective is. No word yet.)

