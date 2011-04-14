A Credit Suisse Exec Is Selling His $4.5 Million Hamptons Home At A $555,000 Price Chop

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s/McGraw Hill

The Chairman of Global Media Partners at Credit Suisse, Scott Marden, is selling his East Hampton home at a huge price drop.Marden bought the home in 2006 for $4.5 million, put it on the market for $4.85 million in October, and just dropped the price to $4.295 million. That’s $205,000 less than he bought it for.



The drawback from the home may be its location. It’s a few blocks away from the beach, not right on it. But the house is still gorgeous, has 5,000 square feet of space, five bedrooms, and of course, a heated pool.

