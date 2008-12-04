Credit Suisse Postpones Its Holiday Party Until...After The Holidays

Evidently things have gotten so bad that even successful banks are trying to save money on their holiday parties. Credit Suisse has joined the war on Xmas by moving their party to January 14, at which point they will likely be able to get the space on the cheap and they won’t have to report the expense for the fourth quarter.



Dealbreaker: The marginally more successful, slightly less tax-evading Swiss bank in town announced yesterday that the Alternative Investments holiday party has not been canceled, so high-fives all around! BUT. It has been postponed. The soiree, which will take place at Cipriani 23rd Street, has been rescheduled from December 11 to January 14.

No word yet on what’s a poppin’ with regard to the investment bank’s partay, though there is certainly cause for celebration for the CS IB’ers who are being allowed to keep their jobs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.