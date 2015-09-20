The sharing economy is booming, and these 16 companies are ideally positioned to benefit

Uber and AirBnB aren’t the only companies that stand to benefit from the growing, sharing economy.

Credit Suisse published a report Friday listing 16 companies that will benefit, directly or indirectly, from the burgeoning sector.

Venture capital investors say sharing firms are worth more than $US220 billion, according to PWC, with their value set to reach $US335 billion by 2025.

That growth is being driven by a combination of macro-economic and psychological factors: an urbanizing population that is increasingly cost and environment conscious. The population is also tech-savvy and keen on living a “useful life,” according to Credit Suisse.

There are also a number of beneficiaries outside the sharing sector — such as insurance and banking giant, AXA.

Here is the list.

Avis Budget Group m01229 Rating: OUTPERFORM Market Cap: $US4.56 billion About: North American car rental company Avis Budget is set to benefit long-term from the rise of car sharing. The company is likely to see increased rentals -- especially for longer trips -- as urbanisation continues to make car buying a less popular choice. Credit Suisse noted that car rental will also be more complimentary to ridesharing platforms such as Uber and Lyft, since users who ride Uber and Lyft are looking for a short trip -- less than 30 minutes -- rather than a long trip. AXA Wikimedia commons AXA advertisement. Rating: OUTPERFORM Market Cap: $US57.98 billion About: A French multinational financial services company, AXA is likely to benefit from a shift from regional car insurance companies to global players. The note said: 'As car sharing companies such as Uber and carclubs such as Zipcar expand their global car fleet it is likely that they would want a more global insurance offering to their fleet as well. Companies that have the ability to offer these services in our view include ... AXA.' JCDecaux Wikimedia Commons DublinBikes, organised by JCDecaux Rating: NEUTRAL Market Cap: $US7.58 billion About: With bike sharing systems operating in 67 cities in 10 countries including Ireland, Japan, and Austria, JCDecaux is set to benefit from the sharing economy. The rise of bike sharing is driven by an increased focus on the environment and cost. Credit Suisse said: 'The desire of people to lead a more conscious lifestyle coupled with cost pressures related to car ownership especially in urban areas provide a structural tailwind to this service in our view. As a group we believe that sharing has strong potential to disrupt traditional incumbent industries, most notably the car industry.' Shimano YouTube/ShimanoRaceTV Rating: NEUTRAL Market Cap: $US12.78 billion About: Shimano, based in Japan, makes bike components. Like most of the transportation companies on the list, Shimano benefits the increasingly urbanizing population, rising congestion, and an expanding middle class. As increasing car congestion makes roads an unattractive way of travelling, and population density brings work, food, and entertainment closer to the doorstep, and the need for longer journeys -- 30 minutes or more -- peters out. HomeAway HomeAway You can stay at this 7-bedroom, 16th century Scottish Castle for $1,558 a night through HomeAway. It once housed King James VI of Scotland . Rating: NEUTRAL Market Cap: $US2.71 billion About: An accommodation sharing company, Austin-based HomeAway focuses on holiday rentals -- cabins, beach houses, barns, castles and more. It's positioned in the fast growing accomodation sharing market, where bookings are expected to shoot up nearly 400% in the next five years.. TripAdvisor iTunes / TripAdvisor Rating: OUTPERFORM Market Cap: $US9.83 billion About: Tripadvisor, a social media platform for travellers, allows users and service providers to connect online, and rate restaurants, hotels, and activities. That makes Tripadvisor a platform for sharing information -- and can help other platforms such as AirBnB and HomeAway expand their reach through the use of Tripadvisor, and hopefully expand their offerings. Regus Rating: OUTPERFORM Market Cap: $US4.39 billion About: A multinational corporation that provides office space, Regus is based out of Luxembourg. Credit Suisse said: 'Demand for flexible office space is likely to continue owing partly to rising freelancing, part-time work and entrepreneurship. Regus is a prime beneficiary in our view.' Mercado Libre MercadoLibre Rating: OUTPERFORM Market Cap: $US4.67 billion About: MercadoLibre is a pre-owned goods sharing platform catering to Latin American users. The Buenos Aires-based company is set to benefit from the sharing economy, as the demand for used goods increases. The company is listed on Nasdaq. Its parent company is eBay.

