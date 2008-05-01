Another Bad Week for Broadcast TV

Broadcast viewership dropped 16% year-over-year in the third week of April, which brought the season-to-date average to -13%, according to Credit Suisse. Ratings were down on the lack of primetime sports and mixed results from returning shows. Fox (NWS) did the worst. NBC (GE) came out on top:



FOX posted a decline of -26% y/y and ABC posted a decline of -15% y/y for the 4th week. Each of the big four networks saw viewership decrease year-on-year. NBC saw the smallest decline with strength from Law and Order, Medium, and 30 Rock, offset by weakness from ER and Deal or No Deal.

Among the major cable networks:

NBC U continued to report the strongest gains (+20%y/y, + 8% STD y/y) followed closely by,

Time Warner (+13% y/y, +7.5% STD).

Discovery (-2% y/y, -3.5% STD y/y),

News Corp (-6% y/y, flat STD y/y) continued to post losses.

While Viacom posted a loss year-on-year of 3.9%, season-to-date they are up 6.9%. Within Viacom the top season-to-date y/y performers were VH1 Classic, Nick at Nite, and VH1 while the underperformers included its children’s channels Noggin and Nickelodeon.

