Investment bank expects Manchester United's transfer budget to be slashed in half by 2020

Michael Steele / Getty Images Summer transfer spending could considerably decrease in the coming seasons, according to Credit Suisse.

Manchester United’s big summer spending may become a thing of the past after investment bank Credit Suisse predicted that the club’s transfer budget will be slashed.

In a note circulated to clients, Credit Suisse said Manchester United’s outlay on players will almost halve by 2020.

“We assume capex [capital expenditure] will decline from this year’s £130 million to £70 million by 2020 as a period of elevated investment in the squad following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure normalises,” the investment bank said.

Here’s the forecast in a graph:

In manager Jose Mourinho’s first summer transfer window at Old Trafford last year, United broke its transfer fee record to sign midfielder Paul Pogba for £89 million from Juventus.

The club also acquired Eric Bailly from Villarreal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Borussia Dortmund, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer. The superstar striker’s annual salary still accounts for £11.4 million from the wage budget.

In recent weeks, Manchester United has been linked with Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, and Benfica defender Victor Lindelöf, according to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Marca, and The Sun.

NOW WATCH: How billionaire hedge fund titan Steve Cohen walked away from the biggest insider trading scandal in history



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.