There have been more departures from Credit Suisse in recent weeks.

Among the New York departures are:

Gary Gunn , global program trading, head of US agency execution, has left, according to people familiar with the matter. He did not respond to messages seeking comment in time for publication.

, global program trading, head of US agency execution, has left, according to people familiar with the matter. He did not respond to messages seeking comment in time for publication. Jill Shea, an equity research analyst covering the banking sector, has left. Her office phone number is no longer in service. She did not respond to messages seeking comment in time for publication.

an equity research analyst covering the banking sector, has left. Her office phone number is no longer in service. She did not respond to messages seeking comment in time for publication. Ashley Serrao, an equity research analyst covering the banking sector, has left. Her office phone number is no longer in service. She could not be reached for comment.

The investment bank laid out plans in October 2015 to cut thousands of jobs and then said in March it would cut deeper still. The bank had planned to cut 6,000 staff in 2016.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Business Insider previously reported that Guy Cirillo, the global head of business development for electronic products, had left as part of a round of layoffs. More recently, Chip Clingham, the head of equity sales trading in New York, also left.

The bank posted a small but unexpected profit in the third quarter as CEO Tidjane Thiam warned that geopolitical events would continue to stir up market volatility.

“We still have a long way to go in our journey but we are fully mobilized to deliver in challenging market conditions on our key commitments to reduce cost, strengthen our capital base and drive profitable business growth,” he said.

