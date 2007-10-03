Credit Suisse Joins "Google Will Beat Q3" Bandwagon

Analyst Heath Terry cites Comscore data in predicting 10% sequential growth versus 7% consensus, says Barron’s Eric Savitz. Google stock up strong, nearing $600/share and $200 billion market cap. For perspective, that’s now more than two-thirds of Microsoft’s (MSFT) market cap. Terry’s bullish Q3 comments follow Jordan Rohan’s last week.



A reader asks what we think of a few Google issues:

Terry’s Q3 forecast: Sounds reasonable, assuming Comscore accurate.

Mortgage risk: Little to none in Q3. Little to none thereafter if mortgage troubles do not spill over into rest of economy.

Contribution from other revenue streams (YouTube, Apps, etc.): Immaterial for foreseeable future.

