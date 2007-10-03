Credit Suisse Joins "Google Will Beat Q3" Bandwagon

Henry Blodget

Analyst Heath Terry cites Comscore data in predicting 10% sequential growth versus 7% consensus, says Barron’s Eric Savitz.  Google stock up strong, nearing $600/share and $200 billion market cap.  For perspective, that’s now more than two-thirds of Microsoft’s (MSFT) market cap.  Terry’s bullish Q3 comments follow Jordan Rohan’s last week.

A reader asks what we think of a few Google issues:

  • Terry’s Q3 forecast: Sounds reasonable, assuming Comscore accurate.
  • Mortgage risk: Little to none in Q3.  Little to none thereafter if mortgage troubles do not spill over into rest of economy.
  • Contribution from other revenue streams (YouTube, Apps, etc.): Immaterial for foreseeable future.

