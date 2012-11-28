CREDIT SUISSE: Here Are The 29 Best Growth Stocks In America

Photo: Herve Boinay | Flickr

In a new report to clients, Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite argues that growth stocks will outperform the market.”Quality growth only tends to underperform if there is a sharp fall in junk bond yields (unlikely) or a sharp rise in economic indicators (we think only small rise is likely),” he writes.



Garthwaite and his team screened the market for the 29 best U.S. growth stocks based on analyst recommendations (they’re all rated ‘Outperform’), structural themes (e.g. industrial automation, energy efficiency), and the firm’s HOLT model.

HOLT is the firm’s proprietary valuation model that ranks stocks based on discounted cash flows. The stocks on this list have a HOLT score based on “% Change to Best Price,” which is defined as “The percentage difference between the HOLT Default Forecast Warranted Value and the past week’s closing share price. A high percentage upside improves the score.”

The higher the percentage, the higher the growth potential for each selected stock.

We’ve collected Credit Suisse’s 29 best stock picks for growth, starting with the lowest HOLT score.

For more on HOLT, Credit Suisse’s offers a basic tutorial.

Netsuite Ticker: N Sector: Business Software & Services Forward P/E: 208.0 P/B: 33.8 HOLT: -91.1 per cent Netsuite offers cloud-based business management software in addition to industry-specific solutions for over 12,000 companies. In 2011, the company was named the Best Financial Management Software by the Software & Information Industry Association. Source: Credit Suisse Volcano Ticker: VOLC Sector: Medical Appliances & Equipment Forward P/E: 62.6 P/B: 4.5 HOLT: -65.8 per cent Volcano Corp manufactures devices to aid in the facilitation of endovascular and cardiovascular procedures. The company combines imaging and therapy to provide optimal patient outcomes. Source: Credit Suisse Heartware Ticker: HTWR Sector: Medical Instruments & Supplies Forward P/E: -32.1 P/B: 9.4 HOLT: -63.5 per cent Heartware is a global medical device company that specialises in heart therapies. Over 2,500 patients with advanced stage heart failure have used the company's Ventricular Assist System. Source: Credit Suisse Starwood Hotels & Resorts Ticker: HOT Sector: Lodging Forward P/E: 19.8 P/B: 3.4 HOLT: -45.4 per cent Starwood operates over 1,000 hotels and vacation resorts around the world, about half of which are located in North American and the Caribbean. The company's brand names include St. Regis and Westin. Source: Credit Suisse Starbucks Ticker: SBUX Sector: Specialty Eateries Forward P/E: 22.9 P/B: 8.6 HOLT: -39.1 per cent Starbucks serves millions of customers each day, with around 18,000 locations in 60 countries. The company offers over 30 blends of coffee, as well as other specialty beverages. Source: Credit Suisse Las Vegas Sands Ticker: LVS Sector: Resorts & Casinos Forward P/E: 17.5 P/B: 4.3 HOLT: -38.7 per cent Las Vegas Sands develops destination properties around the globe. The company plans to issue a $0.35 dividend each quarter in 2013, up 40% from 2012. Source: Credit Suisse Family Dollar Stores Ticker: FDO Sector: Discount, Variety Stores Forward P/E: 15.1 P/B: 5.9 HOLT: -35.8 per cent This discount store company has over 7,000 stores across the U.S. The firm plans to accelerate store growth and open 500 new locations in 2013. Source: Credit Suisse Yum! Brands Ticker: YUM Sector: Restaurants Forward P/E: 19.7 P/B: 18.2 HOLT: -31.5 per cent Yum! is the world's largest restaurant company in terms of system units. The company operates nearly 40,000 restaurants in over 120 countries with over 1 million employees. Popular chains include Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Source: Credit Suisse VMware Ticker: VMW Sector: Technical & System Software Forward P/E: 27.7 P/B: 7.9 HOLT: -23.3 per cent VMware is among the global leaders in cloud computing. The company currently has over 400,000 customers and reported revenues of $1.13 billion in 3Q 2012. Source: Credit Suisse Amazon.com Ticker: AMZN Sector: catalogue & Mail Order Houses Forward P/E: 142.3 P/B: 13.6 HOLT: -18.1 per cent This leading e-commerce company is the world's largest online retailer and also sells a line of consumer electronics, such as the Kindle. The firm is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Source: Credit Suisse Dollar Tree Ticker: DLTR Sector: Discount, Variety Stores Forward P/E: 14.3 P/B: 6.8 HOLT: -14.8 per cent Dollar Tree provides a variety of merchandise, from books to candy, with prices that do not exceed $1. The company's net sales for 3Q 2012 were $1.72 billion. Source: Credit Suisse Rockwell Automation Ticker: ROK Sector: Industrial Electrical Equipment Forward P/E: 13.6 P/B: 6.1 HOLT: -3.8 per cent Rockwell is the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation. The firm offers information, migration, process, and safety solutions as well as a variety of other services to its industrial customers. Source: Credit Suisse Ralph Lauren Ticker: RL Sector: Textile - Apparel Clothing Forward P/E: 18.6 P/B: 4.1 HOLT: -2.5 per cent Ralph Lauren designs and distributes luxury apparel and fragrances, The company reported operating income of $348 million over the past quarter. Source: Credit Suisse Nielsen Holdings Ticker: NLSN Sector: Information & Delivery Services Forward P/E: 14.4 P/B: 2.3 HOLT: +3.5 per cent Nielsen is a global information and measurement company that offers its clients insights on consumer behaviour. The company employs approximately 34,000 people spread across 100 countries. Source: Credit Suisse Mead Johnson Ticker: MJN Sector: Processed and Packaged Goods Forward P/E: 19.0 P/B: -73.9 HOLT: +9.9 per cent Mead Johnson offers more than 70 products in over 50 countries designed to meet the nutritional needs of infants and children. Source: Credit Suisse Biogen Idec Ticker: BIIB Sector: Biotechnology Forward P/E: 19.2 P/B: 5.2 HOLT: +14.1 per cent Biogen is the world's oldest independent biotechnology company. The firm is an industry leader in multiple sclerosis products. Source: Credit Suisse Allergan Ticker: AGN Sector: Drug Manufacturers Forward P/E: 19.5 P/B: 5.3 HOLT: +31.1 per cent Over 50 per cent of Allergan's work force is employed in R&D or sales. The company has a presence in over 100 countries and a work force of approximately 10,500. Source: Credit Suisse Priceline.Com Ticker: PCLN Sector: General Entertainment Forward P/E: 17.4 P/B: 12.3 HOLT: +34.1 per cent Priceline.Com offers customers discounted rates on travel-related purchases, such as flights and hotels. Over 235,000 hotels participate in Priceline's program. Source: Credit Suisse Google Ticker: GOOG Sector: Internet Information Providers Forward P/E: 15.0 P/B: 3.8 HOLT: +35.1 per cent Google, the most popular online search engine and the biggest online advertiser, employs over 30,000 people worldwide. Source: Credit Suisse Teradata Ticker: TDC Sector: Diversified Computer Systems Forward P/E: 20.1 P/B: 7.1 HOLT: +37.2 per cent Teradata provides analytics and other data solutions to provide business intelligence to its clients. The company has over 10,000 employees in 42 countries. Source: Credit Suisse IHS Ticker: IHS Sector: Information & Delivery Services Forward P/E: 19.0 P/B: 4.2 HOLT: +54.7 per cent IHS is a global information company which specialises in providing solutions relating to energy, economics, geopolitical risk, sustainability and supply chain management for its selected clients. Source: Credit Suisse Eli Lilly Ticker: LLY Sector: Drug Manufacturers Forward P/E: 13.1 P/B: 4.2 HOLT: +54.8 per cent Founded in 1876, this pharmaceutical company offers products in over 125 countries and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Lilly's Bio-Medicines is the company's largest business unit. Source: Credit Suisse Mastercard Ticker: MA Sector: Business Services Forward P/E: 18.6 P/B: 10.2 HOLT: +57.9 per cent Mastercard is a technology and payments company used by individuals, businesses, and governments around the world. The company processes over 23 billion transactions per year. Source: Credit Suisse UnitedHealth Group Ticker: UNH Sector: Health Care Plans Forward P/E: 10.2 P/B: 2.1 HOLT: +61.7 per cent UnitedHealth is a leading provider of health care management services, including health maintenance organisations (HMOs), point of service plans (POS), and preferred provider organisations (PPO). Source: Credit Suisse Salesforce.Com Ticker: CRM Sector: Application Software Forward P/E: 76.9 P/B: 12.7 HOLT: -66.9 per cent Salesforce.com offers real-time sales tracking that helps customers manage sales. A firm's use of Salesforce.com's analytics increases sales by an average of nearly 30 per cent. Source: Credit Suisse Apple Ticker: AAPL Sector: Personal Computers Forward P/E: 11.2 P/B: 7.0 HOLT: +82.1 per cent This consumer electronics behemoth brought the world the iPod, iPhone, and iPad. The company's market cap exceeds the combined total of Microsoft and Google. Source: Credit Suisse EMC Corporation Ticker: EMC Sector: Data Storage Devices Forward P/E: 13.1 P/B: 2.7 HOLT: +85.1 per cent EMC Corp is a global leader in cloud computing. The company employs over 50,000 people worldwide and ranked 152 on the Fortune 500 in 2011. Source: Credit Suisse Qualcomm Ticker: QCOM Sector: Communication Equipment Forward P/E: 14.3 P/B: 3.7 HOLT: +93.1 per cent Qualcomm, which bills itself as 'the world leader in next generation mobile technologies' offers a variety of products, from semiconductors to pet trackers. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. Source: Credit Suisse Broadcom Ticker: BRCM Sector: Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits Forward P/E: 11.1 P/B: 2.6 HOLT: +110.3 per cent Broadcom offers semiconductors for both wired and wireless communications. The company holds over 10,000 patents and has another 7,500 patents pending. Source: Credit Suisse Are you more or less likely to buy a car than you were four years ago? UP NEXT: 30 WAYS YOUR SPENDING HABITS CHANGE WITH AGE>

