CREDIT SUISSE: Here Are The 29 Best Growth Stocks In America

Photo: Herve Boinay | Flickr
In a new report to clients, Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite argues that growth stocks will outperform the market.”Quality growth only tends to underperform if there is a sharp fall in junk bond yields (unlikely) or a sharp rise in economic indicators (we think only small rise is likely),” he writes.
Garthwaite and his team screened the market for the 29 best U.S. growth stocks based on analyst recommendations (they’re all rated ‘Outperform’), structural themes (e.g. industrial automation, energy efficiency), and the firm’s HOLT model.
HOLT is the firm’s proprietary valuation model that ranks stocks based on discounted cash flows. The stocks on this list have a HOLT score based on “% Change to Best Price,” which is defined as “The percentage difference between the HOLT Default Forecast Warranted Value and the past week’s closing share price. A high percentage upside improves the score.”
The higher the percentage, the higher the growth potential for each selected stock.
We’ve collected Credit Suisse’s 29 best stock picks for growth, starting with the lowest HOLT score.
For more on HOLT, Credit Suisse’s offers a basic tutorial.
Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/credit-suisse-holt-best-stocks-2011-12?op=1#ixzz2DMInCZhH
Ticker: N
Sector: Business Software & Services
Forward P/E: 208.0
P/B: 33.8
HOLT: -91.1 per cent
Netsuite offers cloud-based business management software in addition to industry-specific solutions for over 12,000 companies. In 2011, the company was named the Best Financial Management Software by the Software & Information Industry Association.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: VOLC
Sector: Medical Appliances & Equipment
Forward P/E: 62.6
P/B: 4.5
HOLT: -65.8 per cent
Volcano Corp manufactures devices to aid in the facilitation of endovascular and cardiovascular procedures. The company combines imaging and therapy to provide optimal patient outcomes.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: HTWR
Sector: Medical Instruments & Supplies
Forward P/E: -32.1
P/B: 9.4
HOLT: -63.5 per cent
Heartware is a global medical device company that specialises in heart therapies. Over 2,500 patients with advanced stage heart failure have used the company's Ventricular Assist System.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: HOT
Sector: Lodging
Forward P/E: 19.8
P/B: 3.4
HOLT: -45.4 per cent
Starwood operates over 1,000 hotels and vacation resorts around the world, about half of which are located in North American and the Caribbean. The company's brand names include St. Regis and Westin.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: SBUX
Sector: Specialty Eateries
Forward P/E: 22.9
P/B: 8.6
HOLT: -39.1 per cent
Starbucks serves millions of customers each day, with around 18,000 locations in 60 countries. The company offers over 30 blends of coffee, as well as other specialty beverages.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: LVS
Sector: Resorts & Casinos
Forward P/E: 17.5
P/B: 4.3
HOLT: -38.7 per cent
Las Vegas Sands develops destination properties around the globe. The company plans to issue a $0.35 dividend each quarter in 2013, up 40% from 2012.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: FDO
Sector: Discount, Variety Stores
Forward P/E: 15.1
P/B: 5.9
HOLT: -35.8 per cent
This discount store company has over 7,000 stores across the U.S. The firm plans to accelerate store growth and open 500 new locations in 2013.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: YUM
Sector: Restaurants
Forward P/E: 19.7
P/B: 18.2
HOLT: -31.5 per cent
Yum! is the world's largest restaurant company in terms of system units. The company operates nearly 40,000 restaurants in over 120 countries with over 1 million employees. Popular chains include Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: VMW
Sector: Technical & System Software
Forward P/E: 27.7
P/B: 7.9
HOLT: -23.3 per cent
VMware is among the global leaders in cloud computing. The company currently has over 400,000 customers and reported revenues of $1.13 billion in 3Q 2012.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: AMZN
Sector: catalogue & Mail Order Houses
Forward P/E: 142.3
P/B: 13.6
HOLT: -18.1 per cent
This leading e-commerce company is the world's largest online retailer and also sells a line of consumer electronics, such as the Kindle. The firm is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: DLTR
Sector: Discount, Variety Stores
Forward P/E: 14.3
P/B: 6.8
HOLT: -14.8 per cent
Dollar Tree provides a variety of merchandise, from books to candy, with prices that do not exceed $1. The company's net sales for 3Q 2012 were $1.72 billion.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: ROK
Sector: Industrial Electrical Equipment
Forward P/E: 13.6
P/B: 6.1
HOLT: -3.8 per cent
Rockwell is the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation. The firm offers information, migration, process, and safety solutions as well as a variety of other services to its industrial customers.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: RL
Sector: Textile - Apparel Clothing
Forward P/E: 18.6
P/B: 4.1
HOLT: -2.5 per cent
Ralph Lauren designs and distributes luxury apparel and fragrances, The company reported operating income of $348 million over the past quarter.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: NLSN
Sector: Information & Delivery Services
Forward P/E: 14.4
P/B: 2.3
HOLT: +3.5 per cent
Nielsen is a global information and measurement company that offers its clients insights on consumer behaviour. The company employs approximately 34,000 people spread across 100 countries.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: MJN
Sector: Processed and Packaged Goods
Forward P/E: 19.0
P/B: -73.9
HOLT: +9.9 per cent
Mead Johnson offers more than 70 products in over 50 countries designed to meet the nutritional needs of infants and children.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: BIIB
Sector: Biotechnology
Forward P/E: 19.2
P/B: 5.2
HOLT: +14.1 per cent
Biogen is the world's oldest independent biotechnology company. The firm is an industry leader in multiple sclerosis products.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: AGN
Sector: Drug Manufacturers
Forward P/E: 19.5
P/B: 5.3
HOLT: +31.1 per cent
Over 50 per cent of Allergan's work force is employed in R&D or sales. The company has a presence in over 100 countries and a work force of approximately 10,500.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: PCLN
Sector: General Entertainment
Forward P/E: 17.4
P/B: 12.3
HOLT: +34.1 per cent
Priceline.Com offers customers discounted rates on travel-related purchases, such as flights and hotels. Over 235,000 hotels participate in Priceline's program.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: GOOG
Sector: Internet Information Providers
Forward P/E: 15.0
P/B: 3.8
HOLT: +35.1 per cent
Google, the most popular online search engine and the biggest online advertiser, employs over 30,000 people worldwide.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: TDC
Sector: Diversified Computer Systems
Forward P/E: 20.1
P/B: 7.1
HOLT: +37.2 per cent
Teradata provides analytics and other data solutions to provide business intelligence to its clients. The company has over 10,000 employees in 42 countries.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: IHS
Sector: Information & Delivery Services
Forward P/E: 19.0
P/B: 4.2
HOLT: +54.7 per cent
IHS is a global information company which specialises in providing solutions relating to energy, economics, geopolitical risk, sustainability and supply chain management for its selected clients.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: LLY
Sector: Drug Manufacturers
Forward P/E: 13.1
P/B: 4.2
HOLT: +54.8 per cent
Founded in 1876, this pharmaceutical company offers products in over 125 countries and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Lilly's Bio-Medicines is the company's largest business unit.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: MA
Sector: Business Services
Forward P/E: 18.6
P/B: 10.2
HOLT: +57.9 per cent
Mastercard is a technology and payments company used by individuals, businesses, and governments around the world. The company processes over 23 billion transactions per year.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: UNH
Sector: Health Care Plans
Forward P/E: 10.2
P/B: 2.1
HOLT: +61.7 per cent
UnitedHealth is a leading provider of health care management services, including health maintenance organisations (HMOs), point of service plans (POS), and preferred provider organisations (PPO).
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: CRM
Sector: Application Software
Forward P/E: 76.9
P/B: 12.7
HOLT: -66.9 per cent
Salesforce.com offers real-time sales tracking that helps customers manage sales. A firm's use of Salesforce.com's analytics increases sales by an average of nearly 30 per cent.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: AAPL
Sector: Personal Computers
Forward P/E: 11.2
P/B: 7.0
HOLT: +82.1 per cent
This consumer electronics behemoth brought the world the iPod, iPhone, and iPad. The company's market cap exceeds the combined total of Microsoft and Google.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: EMC
Sector: Data Storage Devices
Forward P/E: 13.1
P/B: 2.7
HOLT: +85.1 per cent
EMC Corp is a global leader in cloud computing. The company employs over 50,000 people worldwide and ranked 152 on the Fortune 500 in 2011.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: QCOM
Sector: Communication Equipment
Forward P/E: 14.3
P/B: 3.7
HOLT: +93.1 per cent
Qualcomm, which bills itself as 'the world leader in next generation mobile technologies' offers a variety of products, from semiconductors to pet trackers. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Source: Credit Suisse
Ticker: BRCM
Sector: Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits
Forward P/E: 11.1
P/B: 2.6
HOLT: +110.3 per cent
Broadcom offers semiconductors for both wired and wireless communications. The company holds over 10,000 patents and has another 7,500 patents pending.
Source: Credit Suisse
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.