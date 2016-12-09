Credit Suisse just hired a new head of global internet banking

Credit Suisse has hired Robert Peck from SunTrust to head its global internet banking franchise, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider.

He is expected to start in March and will be based in New York, reporting to David Wah, global co-head of tech, media and telecom banking.

Peck was previously head of internet research at SunTrust. Before SunTrust, he was president of the TMT merchant bank CORISE LLC.

More to come…

