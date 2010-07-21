Credit Suisse: Why Germany Will Beat The Critics And Blow Away Your Expectations

Credit Suisse’s global strategy team believes markets continue to undervalue Continental European markets, most importantly Germany.
Despite Europe’s debt and budget problems, the German economy has actually been performing remarkably well.
In many ways, its economy is at record levels.
'Given its export orientation (with exports to outside the Euro-area being equivalent to 25% of GDP), Germany in particular benefits from the recent fall of the euro. As a consequence, the year-on-year change in exports orders and industrial production in Germany is at record levels.'
Source: Credit Suisse
Source: Credit Suisse
'PMIs in Germany are consistent with nearly 3% GDP growth compared with consensus forecasts of 1.8% this year and 1.7% in 2011 (our economists forecast 2.3% Euro-area GDP growth this year and 3.3% next year, i.e. nearly double the consensus estimates for 2011).'
Credit Suisse is overweight Continental Europe, and are obviously particularly optimistic about Germany.
Source: Credit Suisse
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.