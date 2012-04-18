CREDIT SUISSE: Hedge Funds Are Increasing Exposure To A Sector That's Already Way Up

Spotted by Joe Weisenthal in Montauk

Photo: Joe Weisenthal for Business Insider

Credit Suisse’s macro quantitative analysis team is out with a new note this morning.Believe it or not, according to their research, hedge funds are actually increasing their positions in financials, a sector that has far outperformed the markets year-to-date.



The Financials sector exposures in hedge fund portfolios have increased since the beginning of the year. Despite the sell off after the release of the FOMC minutes, the Financials sector weight within the S&P 500 has held steady at 15% and the weights among hedge funds have increased by a percentage point.

Credit Suisse received their report on sector exposures from Prime Services group.

