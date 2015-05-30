Here's where the world's $263 trillion worth of stuff is

Credit Suisse’s 2014 Global Wealth Report analysed the amount and distribution of wealth across the planet. They estimated that the sum total of global wealth in mid-2014 was a massive $US263 trillion dollars, more than double the level in 2000.

Most of that wealth is concentrated in the developed countries. North America had a total of 34.7% of the planet’s assets in 2014, while Europe held another 32.4%.

Wealth growth between 2000 and 2014, however, was stronger in the developing world. Wealth levels more than doubled in Latin America and Africa, more than tripled in India, and rose an incredible 350% in China.

Here’s Credit Suisse’s chart showing the global trend in wealth growth from 2000 to 2014:

And here’s a snapshot of the distribution of wealth across regions as of 2014:

