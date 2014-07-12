CREDIT SUISSE: This Is What The World Stock Market Will Look Like In 2030

Here’s a fascinating projection that Credit Suisse Research just tweeted.

By 2030, Credit Suisse expects the global stock market to balloon to $US284.2 trillion and look like what you see below.

According to the World Federation of Exchanges, the total value of stocks in the top 60 major stock market exchanges was $US62.4 trillion as of July 2014.

“The United States retains its ranking as the largest global equity market with a (nominal dollar) capitalisation of USD 98 trillion, with a weight of 34.6% (representing a USD 74 trillion gain since 2014), while China advances ahead of both the UK and Japan to become the second largest equity market with a USD 54 trillion capitalisation and a weight of 18.9% (representing a USD 50 trillion nominal gain from 2014),” wrote Credit Suisse analysts.

