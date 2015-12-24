Credit Suisse: Germany is 'over'

Germany’s reign as Europe’s strongest economy is about to come to an end, according to this chart from Credit Suisse.

Note that the scale represents the difference between Germany and the rest of Europe, not Germany’s underlying performance. The basic point, according to Credit Suisse Managing Director Neville Hill and his team, is that as other areas (like the UK) get better and as Germany’s economy gets worse, the difference between the German engine and the European carriages it’s towing simply disappears:

