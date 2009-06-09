Credit Suisse Fugitive Causes Two Friends To Lose Their Homes

Wherever Julian Tzolov is, we hope he’s happy!



The fraud-accused Credit Suisse broker-turned-fugitive has cost two associates their homes, as they had agreed to put them up for his bail. What a jerk.

NY Post: Brooklyn Federal Judge Jack Weinstein angrily ordered prosecutors to seize $3 million in assets that were posted as bail for Julian Tzolov, 36, including a friend’s Manhattan apartment and a Miami Beach home belonging to his girlfriend’s brother.

“Everything should be forfeited,” Weinstein said yesterday in reference to the friends who signed Tzolov’s bail bond. “They’re going to lose everything.“

Prosecutors, who announced Tzolov had disappeared last week, could also seek to seize the fugitive’s home.

Yikes. We hope, for their sake, that Tzolov (who fraudulently placed clients in risky mortgage-backed securities) decides to return, realising how much he’s screwed over his friends and family. Perhaps there’s a lesson in, oh, not putting up your home FOR A FREAKING CRIMINAL.

As for his friends and family, they might be glad to know that there are men called bounty hunters whose job it is to hunt down twerps like Tzolov and bring them home. They might want to Google one of them, now.

(via Securities Docket)

