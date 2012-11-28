Credit Suisse Presents 13 Must-See Charts On Taxes, Spending, And The Fiscal Cliff

Photo: Bloomberg via YouTube

The U.S. fiscal cliff is quickly approaching. And U.S. legislators are back in Washington D.C. this week to hopefully cobble together a deal.To better understand what’s at stake, Credit Suisse’s U.S. Economics team led by Neal Soss put together a book of charts to help illuminate what’s at stake and what’s being proposed.



They’re really great and clear.

Thanks to Credit Suisse for giving us permission to feature these charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.