Credit Suisse Presents 13 Must-See Charts On Taxes, Spending, And The Fiscal Cliff

The U.S. fiscal cliff is quickly approaching. And U.S. legislators are back in Washington D.C. this week to hopefully cobble together a deal.To better understand what’s at stake, Credit Suisse’s U.S. Economics team led by Neal Soss put together a book of charts to help illuminate what’s at stake and what’s being proposed.
They’re really great and clear.
Thanks to Credit Suisse for giving us permission to feature these charts.
Here are the costs (as a share of GDP) of the tax and spending policies that are scheduled to take effect on New Year's Day. This is the fiscal cliff
In Credit Suisse's opinion, items in red are likely to phase in. Items in blue are unlikely to kick in. Items in greay are 'on the table'
'Broadening the base by curtailing the value of deductions and exemptions may extract more dollars of tax revenue from upper bracket taxpayers than raising tax rates.'
'The total estimated revenue losses from all tax expenditures exceed more than $1 trillion annually, close to what the government collects from individual and corporate income taxes combined, and almost as much as it spends on discretionary programs.'
'The average income within the $1 million+ bracket is 59 times the average for all brackets.'
Because of fiscal cliff uncertainty, 38% of US companies surveyed by Credit Suisse have cancelled or postponed projects
