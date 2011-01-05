The Five Chinese Industries That Will Grow The Fastest In The Next Five Years

China’s growth between now and 2015 is going to be epic, and many industries focusing on the consumer are going to benefit, according to Credit Suisse.



The top 5 growth industries through 2015 are:

E-Commerce (set to grow 400%!)

Outstanding Corporate Bonds

Life Insurance

Wealth Management

Personal Computer Sales

Now you know why investors are going crazy for Chinese internet stocks, like China DangDang.

Industries like footwear sales and healthcare spending are also set to surge.

Check out this chart from Credit Suisse, and their presentation on what China will look like in 2015 >

For a larger chart of what industries will boom click here >

Photo: Credit Suisse

