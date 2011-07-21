Credit Suisse Explains Why Corporate Spending Is About To Surge

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

From Credit Suisse, a bullish argument for companies that sell to companies (like software providers): We believe the positive fundamental story on corporate spending is still in place, despite earnings revisions in this space now being worse than those of the market for the first time since December 2009: corporate confidence is close to an all- time high relative to consumer confidence; investment is 19% below the previous peak in the US, while GDP is above the previous peak; FCF is close to an all-time high as a share of GDP, while leverage is close to a 20-year low in the US (11- year in Europe) and the balance of UK corporates reporting capacity shortages is the highest since 1988. Most of the corporate spending surveys have deteriorated, but are still consistent with 5-10% capex growth. Core US capital goods orders and software spending are growing at 8% per year.



