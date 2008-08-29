Credit Suisse Cuts Losses, Gives Up on Coca-Cola (KO)

Credit Suisse has slowly lost its love for Coca-Cola (KO).



In mid-July, the bank reiterated OUTPERFORM on KO and its target price of $68. Cost pressures? Food inflation? Emerging market weakness? A poor North American outlook? No problem, said CS.

Then, a few days later in July, after KO’s Q2 earnings report, Credit Suisse remained steadfast that Coke was a winning stock despite the market’s begging to differ. However, they cut their target from $68 to $60.

Now Credit Suisse has finally thrown in the towel. They have downgraded the stock to NEUTRAL and trimmed their target to $57. Why?

a strong dollar

competiton from Pepsi

difficultly in “reshaping” the North American market

So much for KO being one of Wall St.’s most beloved stocks.

