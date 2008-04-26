CNET Estimates Tweaked, Stock Fully Valued

Credit Suisse trimmed 2008 estimates for CNet (CNET) following a droopy Q1, but raised them for 2009 thanks to the Yahoo deal.



FY08 revenue from $449 million to $446 million, and EPS from $0.07 to $0.03 to “reflect higher tax rate and weak Q1 performance.

FY09 revenue from $482 million to $501 million and EPS from $0.12 to $0.18 to “reflect contribution form the Yahoo deal.” Price target remains unchanged. but CSFB did have a few nice things to say:

We believe CNET possesses a strong set of assets that are currently under-monetized. Longer term, we believe there are significant opportunities to drive better sell-through and feel the Yahoo deal is a step in the right direction. However, with slower growth relative to the industry and recent execution struggles, we believe the stock is fairly valued at 12x 2008 EV/EBITDA, inline with the industry average.

