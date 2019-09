Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan

The U.S. has filed a criminal case against Credit Suisse in federal court, Bloomberg News reports.

The Swiss bank is expected to plead guilty.

The bank has been charged with a conspiracy count in a case alleging that they helped U.S. citizens evade taxes.

