Credit Suisse: Brace Yourself For $10,000 Copper

Credit Suisse’s metals analyst Michael Shillaker is aiming high with his copper price estimate — as in $10,000-per-ton high. In comparison, copper recently traded for about $7,390 per ton on the London metals exchange.



What will drive this copper spike? A Chinese economic acceleration starting at the end of 2010, and then continuing through 2011.

Metal Miner:

Looking as much at shares as metal prices, although obviously the two are linked, he says the Chinese economy will be the next catalyst for the out performance of mining shares, similar to those witnessed in 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2009. Not only will China increase demand through 2011 and into 2012 but demand “normalization” in the rest of the world will add fuel to the fire, “We still think that copper will reach $10,000 a ton by 2012 and relatively simple supply-demand analysis supports this.”

He’s thus an uber-mining bull:

Including iron ore and coal in his discussion, Mr Shillaker predicted share prices have considerable upside potential, “We believe there is 30% upside potential to current share prices for the miners into year-end and in some cases potentially more than 100% upside over the next two to three years,” he is quoted as saying.

Metal Miner thinks, that for copper at least, Credit Suisse’s view isn’t that crazy:

Copper inventory has been falling for much of this year as this Reuters graph shows, even though this is usually the cyclical summer re-stocking period.

…

Other metals do not share the same robust fundamentals as copper so although both equity and commodity markets are showing a lot of correlation this is likely to be a temporary alignment and given some months and a return of risk appetite, those metals with the better supply-demand fundamentals such as copper, nickel and dare we say even aluminium, looking further out, will reassert themselves.

