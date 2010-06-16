Credit Suisse: These Charts Will Make You Scared Of The Chinese Property Market

China’s real estate bubble is well known, but just how much that bubble is impacting markets across the country is still up for debate.



Credit Suisse (via Sinocism) have put together a report detailing the market’s rise, and the alterations in prices in cities across the country. Details of how a property tax increase would impact the price of Chinese real estate are also revealed, showing how serious the response would be.

