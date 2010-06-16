Credit Suisse: These Charts Will Make You Scared Of The Chinese Property Market

Gregory White
Credit Suise China RE

China’s real estate bubble is well known, but just how much that bubble is impacting markets across the country is still up for debate.

Credit Suisse (via Sinocism) have put together a report detailing the market’s rise, and the alterations in prices in cities across the country. Details of how a property tax increase would impact the price of Chinese real estate are also revealed, showing how serious the response would be.

National property prices have not increased too much.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

But specific cities have seen massive growth.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Major Chinese real estate companies have seen their asset values discounted.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Though many remain close to average discount levels.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

China has several planned approaches to handle the property tax issue.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

The impact of property tax hints is already driving market movements.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

In Mexico, a property tax did not impact prices heavily.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

But in South Korea, property taxes did have serious impact.

Source: Credit Suisse via Sinocism

Check out the visuals of the China property bubble.

Here's what the bubble looks like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.