China has overtaken the US to have the most wealthy people in the world

China has overtaken America as the home of the highest number of rich people in the world.

There are 100 million Chinese among the richest 10% of people in the world, compared to 99 million Americans, Credit Suisse found in its latest annual wealthy survey.

People in the top 10% had personal savings of at least $US109,430.

“The rapid transformation of China from an emerging nation in transition to a fully fledged market economy” helped it to create the record number of rich, in spite of a global economic slowdown and increased trade tensions, the report said.

People in the top 10% of world wealth have at least $US109,430 in personal savings.

However, the US is still home to 40% of the world’s millionaires, meaning it remains the home for the super-rich. The number of millionaires in the US rose by 675,000 to 18.6 million, meaning one in every 14 adults is a dollar millionaire, the report found. Meanwhile, only about 4.4 million people in China are millionaires.

