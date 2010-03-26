Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan, The $18 Million Man

Credit Suisse paid its CEO, Brady Dougan, $17.9 million this year, says the WSJ.



In a letter to shareholders, Dougan and Chairman Hans-Ulrich Doerig said that “a skilled workforce is key to maintaining high levels of client satisfaction … which is why we will continue to attract … talented people while remaining sensitive to the public debate about compensation.”

Credit Suisse introduced a policy last year that ties pay to long term performance, called a remuneration policy. Most of Dougan’s pay is tied up in it, $16.68 million that will be paid out over the next three to four years.

In 2007, Brady Dougan earned 22 million francs.

This is about as much as Jamie Dimon was paid last year ($17 million) and double what Lloyd Blankfein was paid ($9 milllion).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.