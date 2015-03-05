Credit Suisse just went wild on Twitter and called for a bear market in bonds

Credit Suisse research is on Twitter, and they just went wild, tweeting the case for a bear market in bonds.

$USCS view: “We think we are entering a bear market for bonds” #BondBearMarket

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

Using the hashtag #BondBearMarket, the firm fired out a series of tweets backing up its case, starting with the straightforward call that fair value for the US 10-year Treasury note is 2.75%, about 75 basis points above where that bond currently trades.

The firm also noted that 98% of the decline in bond yields since last spring were driven by declining inflation expectations — and expectations have currently ticked higher.

Here’s the full rundown from Credit Suisse:

#BondBearMarket: Bond yields are overvalued; 2.75% is fair value for the US 10-year bond yield pic.twitter.com/DsZyOm46gL

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: There has been $US1.3trn inflows into bonds since 2008 and nearly zero into equities pic.twitter.com/r5TY3pKkFN

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: 98% of the fall in bond yields since May 2014 has been driven by falling inflation expectations pic.twitter.com/lKuBBGX7oT

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: Inflation expectations have been falling, driven by lower oil prices, but have recently spiked pic.twitter.com/Y7yNRttlP0

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: Bonds are over-owned and duration risk appetite is still high pic.twitter.com/gHne9hYeIC

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: Global PMI new orders are correlated with the cyclical moves in bond yields; recovery started pic.twitter.com/HsFSvw9nwO

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: The spread of US Treasuries over German Bunds is at an all-time high pic.twitter.com/0McObXVPND

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: US 10-year bond yields are still close to the lowest level in 140 years pic.twitter.com/1mmFt0oJvF

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: A rise in bond yields has historically been consistent with a rise in the S&P 500 pic.twitter.com/M7NYrG57Nq

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: Dollar bull market cycles have tended to last for 6-7 years; this compares to 3.5 yrs so far pic.twitter.com/nXvjM0fdBK

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

#BondBearMarket: Tech traditionally outperforms when bond yields rise; Utilities & Beverages underperform pic.twitter.com/DGrGUWwbay

— CS Research (@csresearch) March 4, 2015

