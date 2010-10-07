Credit Suisse's Bob Parker: I Can't Find One Positive Economic Indicator In Japan

Bob Parker of Credit Suisse spoke to CNBC this morning about the sorry state of the Japanese economy.



1:00 The Chinese yuan is 40% undervalued, on a purchasing power parity basis. The yen is severely overvalued against the yuan.

1:30 Japanese retail investors will bring their money back home when they lose confidence in the global economy. It’s not just Japanese exporters losing, but deflation in the economy growing.

2:00 “Find me today one positive Japanese economic indicator, because I can’t.”

4:00 The strength in the euro is not a problem today. Why? German unit labour costs have declined over 10% in the last 10 years, so it’s no problem for Germany, but it is for other states.

7:10 Trend U.S. dollar weakness is the fundamental problem facing currency markets, and it is going to continue.

