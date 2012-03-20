CREDIT SUISSE: 9 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Despite a record breaking run Credit Suisse is sticking to their guns on higher equity prices. They are now calling for a year end target of 1470 on the S&P 500 and offer 9 reasons to stay bullish:



“(1) Bond yields could rise further… this might help equities

(2) The macro environment is supportive:

-Economic momentum indicators suggests global and US growth is still well above consensus

-The breadth of the US recovery is now impressive: investment; housing; employment; the

process of consumer deleveraging in the US is quite advanced; inventories are low and bank

loan growth has returned

-China easing: half of GDP is coming from emerging markets

-Europe: muddling along but mutualisation is advancing

(3) The dovishnessof central banks and the synchronised QE as the end game

(4) Rising global excess liquidity is consistent with c10% re-rating

(6) Valuations relative to bonds are still attractive

(7) Equities remain the hedge if , as we expect, long term inflation expectations continue to rise.

(8) Positioning still cautious relative to optimistic sentiment

(9) Earnings: upgrades continue, global revisions just turned positive”