Credit Suisse Just Tweetstormed Its 2015 Outlook For The World

Credit Suisse has published its annual Global Outlook for 2015.

The full report is currently only available to clients. But the firm highlighted some of its top forecasts in a series of tweets Friday.

It sees healthy global economic growth, with GDP advancing 2.9%.

“We expect average [US] real GDP growth of 3%,” the firm tweeted. They characterised the US labour market recovery as “sustainable.”

It also foresees the first Fed interest rate hike around the middle of 2015. The Bank of England will follow suit with tighter monetary policy, but easing will continue in Europe and Japan.

“Our base case is for strong returns in global equities and modestly negative returns in fixed income,” the bank tweeted.

Here’s the entire tweetstorm:

2015 Global Outlook: “Low volatility macro environment coming to an end; global policy divergence to continue” pic.twitter.com/3k1q2rb6QB

— CS Research (@csresearch) November 14, 2014

UK: Unemployment flat at 6.0% with strong pay growth in the 3 months to Sept.; Inflation report dovish pic.twitter.com/3A9aO1sypu

2015 Global Macro Outlook: “We expect improved global growth and a mid-year increase in US rates; forecasting 2.9% global GDP in 2015”

European Earnings Season: “European surprises are at the highest level since Q1 2011” pic.twitter.com/3B5NE9WiWI

European Earnings: “We continue to see 32% upside potential to European earnings over the next 3 years” pic.twitter.com/nyox24hvCU

2015 Key Theme: “Policy divergence; we expect monetary policy to tighten in the US and UK and ease in Europe and Japan”

2015 European Outlook: “We forecast average real GDP growth of 1.2%; we expect cyclical momentum to bottom” pic.twitter.com/rVGdW5Wq48

2015 US Outlook: “We expect average real GDP growth of 3%; labour market recovery appears sustainable” pic.twitter.com/rt1ivTCsAG

US Earnings Season: “US net positive earnings surprises are at the highest level since Q2 2010” pic.twitter.com/rPeS8E70Oe

2015 US Outlook: “Unemployment rate and core inflation trends are both close to their long-term averages” pic.twitter.com/dAMQqrKp2c

2015 Policy Outlook: “The #Fed is likely to hike in mid-2015, while most of the world considers more easing” pic.twitter.com/SVyBC69MDi

2015 European Outlook: “Gap between US and European earnings hints at massive room for improvement in euro zone” pic.twitter.com/Rxf9Ao0Oxe

