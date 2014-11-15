Credit Suisse Just Tweetstormed Its 2015 Outlook For The World

Akin Oyedele
Snowstorm hercules new yorkSpencer Platt /Getty

Credit Suisse has published its annual Global Outlook for 2015.

The full report is currently only available to clients. But the firm highlighted some of its top forecasts in a series of tweets Friday.

It sees healthy global economic growth, with GDP advancing 2.9%.

“We expect average [US] real GDP growth of 3%,” the firm tweeted. They characterised the US labour market recovery as “sustainable.”

It also foresees the first Fed interest rate hike around the middle of 2015. The Bank of England will follow suit with tighter monetary policy, but easing will continue in Europe and Japan.

“Our base case is for strong returns in global equities and modestly negative returns in fixed income,” the bank tweeted.

Here’s the entire tweetstorm:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.