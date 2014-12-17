Credit Suisse's 2015 Outlook For Everything In 30 Tweets

Credit Suisse tweet-stormed highlights of its 2015 market outlook on Tuesday.

The firm sees the S&P 500 at 2,250 by the middle of next year, with a slight dip in the second half to end at 2,200.

It downgraded emerging markets because they have underperformed 62% of the time in a dollar rally, and the dollar is rallying.

Russia and Saudi Arabia will be the biggest losers to lower crude oil prices.

And the benefit of cheaper gas for US consumers could be cut short, because its forecast to be more expensive than it was before oil collapsed.

Here’s the entire tweetstorm:

2015 Outlook: “We stay overweight equities raising our mid 2015 target to 2,250 for the S&P 500; modest fall in 2H” pic.twitter.com/wVPok788CK

2015 Regional Outlook: “Overweight Continental Europe & Japan, Benchmark UK & Underweight US and Emerging Markets” pic.twitter.com/CCCbJDUypy

2015 Outlook: “China is the biggest macro risk, in our view. Housing, credit and investment remains a triple bubble” pic.twitter.com/wx1mTwZZug

2015 Outlook: “Commodity bear market to continue to underperform the cycle in 2015” pic.twitter.com/h2SutIf2ar

2015 Outlook: “We forecast S&P 500 EPS growth of 7.9% and 8.2% for 2015 and 2016; 1.5% below consensus” pic.twitter.com/vpZdYSzQiZ

2015 Outlook: “We forecast MSCI EMU EPS growth of 8.2% and 10.9% for 2015 and 2016; well below consensus” pic.twitter.com/Kw7pPcB9KW

2015 US Outlook: “The US underperformed global markets before and after the last 4 rate hikes in dollar terms” pic.twitter.com/H1aRltUkfl

2015 US Outlook: “The US has the lowest operational leverage of all major regions” pic.twitter.com/0wZkiI34yj

2015 US Outlook: “The US is expensive on both P/E and HOLT Price / Book relative” pic.twitter.com/CSwX47jipK

2015 Outlook: “Downgrading Emerging Markets to Underweight; underperforms 62% of the time the USD strengthens” pic.twitter.com/NdLkFPwZYf

2015 Emerging Market Outlook: Emerging market private sector debt is clearly above trend

2015 Europe Outlook: Euro area GDP growth would have to be 4% below global growth for Europe not to outperform pic.twitter.com/W0QflbptZx

2015 Europe Outlook: “Valuations are cheap on measures of normalized earnings (Shiller P/E)” pic.twitter.com/Mu5jNcu0QI

2015 Europe Outlook: “We take Germany back to Overweight; DAX is trading at a 15-year low on P/E vs. Cont. Europe” pic.twitter.com/sz0Hq6QnTk

2015 Europe Outlook: “Spain to Overweight; PMIs are very strong, house prices are rising & exports are impressive” pic.twitter.com/oVoSJcXDGn

2015 Europe Outlook: “UK to Benchmark; main reason is that sterling should fall―maybe as low as 1.45 USD/GBP” pic.twitter.com/XOkzILtgoq

2015 Japan Outlook: “Largest Overweight; best earnings revisions globally and margin upside with yen weakness” pic.twitter.com/XNoFSEs8k7

Oil: US non-discretionary spend as per cent of disposable income has fallen to a 30-year low pic.twitter.com/imBuGAzF4v

Oil: Falling gasoline prices tend to be positive for US consumer confidence; could rise to post crisis highs #Oil pic.twitter.com/JFePgAhRB1

Oil: Central banks to become more dovish―lower commodity prices put downward pressure on inflation expectations pic.twitter.com/KGaU1HkLbZ

Oil: Among developed markets, the #IMF model Japan as the biggest potential winner; Russia and Saudi Arabia losers pic.twitter.com/PSoNDsoLdr

Oil: A 20% fall in the oil price adds 0.5%-1.3% to the level of real Global GDP after 2 years #Oil #GDP pic.twitter.com/jsl4CSPqRl

Oil: European countries have underperformed since the fall in oil price despite being big commodity importers pic.twitter.com/fZBZAxsjJz

2015 Australian Outlook: “We expect Aussie equities to rally to 6,000 on the ASX 200 by Dec 2015” #Australia pic.twitter.com/O9MCgYBs7s

2015 Philippines Outlook: “We have a trading range outlook for PSEi of 6,290-7,170 in 2015 and 6,550-8,300 in 2016” pic.twitter.com/L5lGeAghoo

2015 Taiwan Outlook: “We set our year-end 2015 TAIEX target at 10,000 (9% upside), using 1.8x P/B with ROE of 12.7%” pic.twitter.com/XpxYuxPvgI

2015 Korea Outlook: “We introduce KOSPI year-end target of 2,150, based on earnings growth of 10% YoY” #Korea pic.twitter.com/2qZkxB98ge

2015 Asia Pacific Outlook: “MXASJ year-end 2015 target set at 630; we see ROE inflection point in Non-Japan Asia”

China Economics: Export growth slowed to 4.7% vs. 8.0% YoY in Nov; we expect the PBoC to continue to be accommodative pic.twitter.com/tliw4RHYOm

China Economics: “We project RMB720 bn new bank lending target & project RMB 1.2 tn in total social financing in Nov” pic.twitter.com/HVyxzAR1jC

