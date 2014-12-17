Credit Suisse's 2015 Outlook For Everything In 30 Tweets

Akin Oyedele
Sea StormReuters

Credit Suisse tweet-stormed highlights of its 2015 market outlook on Tuesday.

The firm sees the S&P 500 at 2,250 by the middle of next year, with a slight dip in the second half to end at 2,200.

It downgraded emerging markets because they have underperformed 62% of the time in a dollar rally, and the dollar is rallying. 

Russia and Saudi Arabia will be the biggest losers to lower crude oil prices.

And the benefit of cheaper gas for US consumers could be cut short, because its forecast to be more expensive than it was before oil collapsed.

Here’s the entire tweetstorm:

 

 

