Meet The 15 Asset Management Superstars Hidden Within Credit Suisse

Robert Shafir

The big names in hedge funds, John Paulson, George Soros, and the like, tend to overshadow the hedge funds thriving within banks, even though banks’ asset management teams usually manage much more money than individual hedge fund teams.Credit Suisse Asset Management, for example, has CHF 434 billion assets under management, as of Q1 2010 ($409 billion).



So we wanted to introduce you to the main team members who work within CSAM to manage portfolios, mutual funds and other investment vehicles for their clients, who range from private clients and institutions to governments.

Robert Shafir is the CEO of the entire CSAM unit The big team of CSAM portfolio managers works within Credit Suisse Alternative Investments (CSAI), which is run by Ravi Singh. School: Columbia University Position: Head of Alternative Investments (Asset Management); Head of Liquid Alternatives Got his start: At Goldman Sachs. Both the senior managers of the Hedge Fund businesses and the key Portfolio Managers are part of Alternative Investments report to Ravi Singh, who heads Alternative Investments (CSAI). The team of key portfolio managers in CSAI includes: Stephen Can, ... School: Krannert Business School at Purdue University Position: Global Fund Head of the Strategic Partners secondary funds within Private Equity in Alternative Investments Got his start: At IBM

Michael Arpey and his co-head, ... School: B.A. from St. Lawrence University and his J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law. Position: Co-Head of the customised Fund Investment Group within Private Equity in Alternative Investments Got his start: Pennsylvania Public School Employee Retirement System Kelly Williams, ... School: B.A. from Union College; J.D. from New York University School of Law Position: Co-Head of the customised Fund Investment Group within Private Equity in Alternative Investments Got her start: At Milbank, Tweed, Hadley and McCloy Brian Peterson, ... School: Stern Position: Head of Portfolio Management, Hedge Fund Indexes Got his start: Bankers Trust/Deutsche Bank Jordan Drachman, ... School: B.S. in Mathematics from MIT and a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Stanford University. Position: Head of Research, Liquid Alternative Beta Got his start: JP Morgan Peter Little, ... School: University of Port Elizabeth Position: Head of Portfolio Management and Implementation, Liquid Alternative Beta Got his start: Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan Andrew Karsh and his co-head, ... School: American University Position: Commodities Co-Lead Portfolio Manager Got his start: Santander Financial Products and Bear Stearns. Chris Burton. School: Wharton Position: Commodities Co-Lead Portfolio Manager Got his start: Putnam Investments Ravi Singh also runs a 3-man team of senior managers within CSAI, which includes, John Kremer, ... Position: Head of Single Manager Hedge Funds Got his start: UBS Oliver Schupp, ... School: Johannes Gutenberg University Position: Head of Beta Strategies Got his start: Commerzbank Securities, Barra And Boris Arabadjiev, who together make up the 3-man team of senior managers of the hedge fund business within CSAI School: West Virginia Wesleyan College, University of Southern California Position: Head of Alpha Strategies Got his start: Barra Joining Ravi Singh on the CSAM senior management team are Neil Harvey, ... School: University of Exeter Position: Head of Asset Management Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets globally for asset management Got his start: At Macquarie Bank in Australia. And Gerhard Fusenig, who was just promoted a couple of weeks ago. Business School: University of Trier, Germany Position: Head of the Multi Asset Class Solutions (the promotion) and EMEA and Switzerland for asset management Got his start: As a Quantitative Analyst and Equity Portfolio Manager at Schröder Münchmeyer Hengst & Co The former Head of Multi Asset Class Solutions, Daniel Brupbacher, decided to leave a couple of weeks ago. Gerhard Fusenig stepped in to replaced him in his roles, in addition to his current responsibilities.

