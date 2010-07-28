Meet The 15 Asset Management Superstars Hidden Within Credit Suisse

The big names in hedge funds, John Paulson, George Soros, and the like, tend to overshadow the hedge funds thriving within banks, even though banks’ asset management teams usually manage much more money than individual hedge fund teams.Credit Suisse Asset Management, for example, has CHF 434 billion assets under management, as of Q1 2010 ($409 billion).
So we wanted to introduce you to the main team members who work within CSAM to manage portfolios, mutual funds and other investment vehicles for their clients, who range from private clients and institutions to governments.
The big team of CSAM portfolio managers works within Credit Suisse Alternative Investments (CSAI), which is run by Ravi Singh.
School: Columbia University
Position: Head of Alternative Investments (Asset Management); Head of Liquid Alternatives
Got his start: At Goldman Sachs.
Both the senior managers of the Hedge Fund businesses and the key Portfolio Managers are part of Alternative Investments report to Ravi Singh, who heads Alternative Investments (CSAI).
School: Krannert Business School at Purdue University
Position: Global Fund Head of the Strategic Partners secondary funds within Private Equity in Alternative Investments
Got his start: At IBM
School: B.A. from St. Lawrence University and his J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law.
Position: Co-Head of the customised Fund Investment Group within Private Equity in Alternative Investments
Got his start: Pennsylvania Public School Employee Retirement System
School: B.A. from Union College; J.D. from New York University School of Law
Position: Co-Head of the customised Fund Investment Group within Private Equity in Alternative Investments
Got her start: At Milbank, Tweed, Hadley and McCloy
School: Stern
Position: Head of Portfolio Management, Hedge Fund Indexes
Got his start: Bankers Trust/Deutsche Bank
School: B.S. in Mathematics from MIT and a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Stanford University.
Position: Head of Research, Liquid Alternative Beta
Got his start: JP Morgan
School: University of Port Elizabeth
Position: Head of Portfolio Management and Implementation, Liquid Alternative Beta
Got his start: Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan
School: American University
Position: Commodities Co-Lead Portfolio Manager
Got his start: Santander Financial Products and Bear Stearns.
School: Wharton
Position: Commodities Co-Lead Portfolio Manager
Got his start: Putnam Investments
Position: Head of Single Manager Hedge Funds
Got his start: UBS
School: Johannes Gutenberg University
Position: Head of Beta Strategies
Got his start: Commerzbank Securities, Barra
And Boris Arabadjiev, who together make up the 3-man team of senior managers of the hedge fund business within CSAI
School: West Virginia Wesleyan College, University of Southern California
Position: Head of Alpha Strategies
Got his start: Barra
School: University of Exeter
Position: Head of Asset Management Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets globally for asset management
Got his start: At Macquarie Bank in Australia.
Business School: University of Trier, Germany
Position: Head of the Multi Asset Class Solutions (the promotion) and EMEA and Switzerland for asset management
Got his start: As a Quantitative Analyst and Equity Portfolio Manager at Schröder Münchmeyer Hengst & Co
The former Head of Multi Asset Class Solutions, Daniel Brupbacher, decided to leave a couple of weeks ago. Gerhard Fusenig stepped in to replaced him in his roles, in addition to his current responsibilities.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.