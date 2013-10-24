Credit Reporting Firm Veda To List On The ASX For $1 Billion By Christmas: Report

Credit reporting firm Veda is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion pre-Christmas IPO that will raise $340 million for owner PEP.
The float will by underwritten by UBS and Citi, with shares priced at $1.25, according to the AFR. PEP will retain about 60% to 65% of shares.
The Fin reports that Veda was valued at $974 million when it spun out of Baycorp Advantage in 2007.
There’s more on the Fin.
