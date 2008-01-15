Credit Protector LifeLock Raises $25 Million; $220 Million Valuation

We hear that Goldman Sachs is investing $25 million in LifeLock, a three-year-old company that promises to protect consumers from credit fraud. The investment values LifeLock at $220 million; the Tempe, AZ-based company had previously raised a $6 million A round led by Bessemer and a $6.85 million B round led by Kleiner Perkins.

LifeLock, which competes with other credit protection services like TrustedID, charges its 500,000-plus customers $10 a month. It’s best known for two things: An ad campaign where CEO Todd Davis gives away his social security number (457-55-5462) to prove that his service will keep his credit and ID safe; and that co-founder Robert Maynard had a messy personal history which included a federal ban on working for credit improvement services.

Maynard left the company last June amid stories mocking Bessemer and Kleiner for investing in LifeLock; obviously the folks at Goldman feel there’s still some value in the company.

