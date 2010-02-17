Credit Market Flashing Its Strongest Warning Signs Since The Crisis

From The Telegraph:



Jitters over Chinese credit tightening and default risks in Greece and Dubai are causing bond vigilantes to batten down the hatches across the world, bringing the most dramatic credit rally for a century to a shuddering halt.

The Markit iTraxx Crossover index measuring yields on lower-grade debt has jumped by almost 130 basis points since mid-January to 514, while the main index of investment grade bonds has jumped by a third to 93. “This is the biggest move since the financial crisis in early 2009, said Gavan Nolan, Markit’s credit analyst.

“The index is a leading indicator so it is a warning signal. This is being driven by volatility in sovereign debt, with Greece being the biggest issue at the moment but tightening in China could be a bigger negative catalyst in the long-term,” he said.

