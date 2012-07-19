Credit Karma's New App Lets You Check Your Credit Score On The Fly

Photo: credit karma

Now iPhone users can monitor their credit activity and check their credit score at will with Credit Karma’s new app, Credit Karma Mobile.Here’s a look at what all the app offers:



Free credit monitoring

Beyond providing unlimited access to your score, CreditKarma’s app will actively monitor your credit report. Anytime there’s a new credit inquiry, a delinquent payment, a new public record or account added and so on, user’s profile will be updated and they’ll receive a notification.

Identity theft protection

Rather than shell out extra cash for a useless a la carte service, let Credit Karma’s app do the credit monitoring for you. Users will instantly get a ping if a new line of credit is taken out in their name, or if there’s shady activity involving their card.

Credit Report Card

Credit Karma relays your score in an easy-to-digest format. Its “credit report card” is broken down by everything that goes into your score: credit card utilization, per cent of payments made on time, average age of credit lines, total accounts, credit inquiries, derogatory marks, total debt, and debt-to-income ratio.

Users are graded on each section, then given advice on how to improve their number.

Currently the app is only available on the iPhone and iPad. So if you’re not a fan boy, take the CreditKarma site for a spin to see if it’s right for you.

