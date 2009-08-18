Traders Bet More Companies Are Going Bust

Alongside the swooning market, Credit default swap prices are popping higher, betting that a V-shaped recovery bends into more of an L, causing more companies to go bust.



Bloomberg: Contracts on the Markit CDX North America Investment-Grade Index, linked to 125 companies in the U.S. and Canada, jumped 4.5 basis points to a mid-price of 121.5 basis points at 9:42 a.m. in New York.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.